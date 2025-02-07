David Rose Assumes Managing Partner Role At Pryor Cashman

Pryor Cashman announced today that David C. Rose, who was elected last year as the firm's next managing partner, began his tenure in that role on February 1, 2025. Rose becomes just the third managing partner at Pryor Cashman since its founding in 1963.

Rose, a partner in Pryor Cashman's Litigation, Investment Management, and Media + Entertainment groups, has a more than 25-year history at the firm. He joined Pryor Cashman in 1997 as an associate, became a partner in 2003, and joined the Executive Committee in 2015. He is an accomplished litigator and adviser with a wide-ranging practice counseling clients in complex, high-stakes commercial, media, and estate litigation, advocating for their interests in negotiations, trials, arbitrations, and on appeal.

He succeeds Ronald H. Shechtman, who served as the firm's managing partner since 2007, a period in which Pryor Cashman nearly doubled in size and achieved recognition as an Am Law 200 firm.

"Thanks to Ron's leadership, Pryor Cashman has a well-established identity as an acclaimed and premier mid-market powerhouse with a commitment to independence," said Rose. "I look forward to building on that legacy to fuel steady and strategic growth and unrivaled client service from coast to coast, in our New York, Miami, and Los Angeles locations."

"There's no doubt that David will be a tremendously effective leader of Pryor Cashman—he already is one," said Shechtman, who will join founding partner Gideon Cashman as co-chairman and co-general counsel of the firm. "Pryor Cashman has a special culture that makes it a place where talent comes and stays, and no one is a better ambassador for that than David."

Rose's litigation and arbitration experience spans disputes involving private investment funds and advisors, public companies, household-name media and entertainment entities, trusts and estates of high net worth individuals and families, and leading FinTech innovators.

Rose received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

