Project W: Alumna Spotlight On Courtney Jeffries — CEO & Founder Of VRTL

VRTL is going to the Paris Olympics!

Courtney Jefferies is a recovering sports executive utilizing her industry experience to activate the next generation of fan engagement. As CEO of VRTL, Courtney is focused on extending the excitement of the in-person fan experience to a global fanbase. And there is no fanbase more global than for the Summer Olympics.

VRTL will enable the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host fans around the world who cannot attend the Summer Olympics in-person. Fans will be able to connect with Olympians during both the Paris Games and Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest on a fully branded and integrated virtual venue on Olympics.com. On VRTL's platform, the IOC will incentivize data collections from international fans via sign-ups for an exclusive live interview with various Olympic athletes and through access to questions submitted by fans to the event host to be read on-air. In turn, fans can receive merchandise prizing and win the ultimate experience of a 1x1 meet and greet that includes a personalized autograph using VRTL's exclusive autograph tool.

As Courtney notes: "The grandness and magnitude of the Olympics should match its international reach to fans around the world who are celebrating their country's elite athletes. VRTL is thrilled to be creating these valuable lifetime moments between Olympians and their global fanbase, while driving significant value to the IOC's fan development initiative."

Courtney Jeffries

CEO and Founder of VRTL

