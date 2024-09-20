Podcast - Closing Arguments: Focus And Organization

In this episode of "The Trial Lawyer's Handbook" podcast, Partner Dan Small shares insights on crafting persuasive closing arguments. Mr. Small emphasizes the importance of organization, preparation and effective time management in delivering compelling closings. He discusses common pitfalls to avoid and offers practical strategies for guiding jurors to a favorable verdict. This episode provides essential advice for trial lawyers looking to enhance their courtroom performance and maximize their persuasive impact during closing arguments.

