Steptoe commercial litigation partner Eugene Zilberman and chair of the Business Court Working Group of the Texas Business Law Foundation Michael Tankersley co-authored an article that appeared in The Texas Lawbook, "Texas Law: New Business Courts Should Reject Prior Pending Cases." The article discusses the restrictions for the newly established Texas business court, which explicitly disallows the transfer of cases pending in state courts prior to September 1, 2024. Despite confusion due to certain sections of House Bill 19 not appearing in the Texas Government Code Chapter 25A, the legislative text clearly negates such removals. This is to prevent an overwhelming influx of cases and disruption of cases filed under existing law. However, possibilities exist for moving cases to the business court if they meet jurisdictional requirements.

Read the article at The Texas Lawbook (subscription required).

