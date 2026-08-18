Robots On Wall Street: Non-Traditional Paths To Public Markets For Robotics Companies

Robotics companies are exploring alternative paths to public markets through de-SPAC transactions and reverse mergers instead of traditional IPOs. Recent deals involving Agility Robotics and Serve Robotics illustrate the strategic advantages and potential pitfalls of these alternative financing routes. Legal experts analyze what these trends mean for the future of robotics company capital formation.

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Marc Mantell and Alok Choksi authored an article in The Robot Report examining how robotics companies are increasingly using de-SPAC transactions and reverse mergers as alternatives to traditional IPOs. Using recent transactions involving Agility Robotics and Serve Robotics as examples, the authors analyze the advantages and challenges of SPACs and reverse mergers as routes to the public markets for robotics companies.

Source - The Robot Report

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