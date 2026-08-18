Robots On Wall Street: Non-Traditional Paths To Public Markets For Robotics Companies

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Marc Mantell and Alok Choksi authored an article in The Robot Report examining how robotics companies are increasingly using de-SPAC transactions and reverse mergers as alternatives to traditional IPOs. Using recent transactions involving Agility Robotics and Serve Robotics as examples, the authors analyze the advantages and challenges of SPACs and reverse mergers as routes to the public markets for robotics companies.
Source - The Robot Report
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