SEC Approves Nasdaq’s New $5 Million MVLS Continued Listing Standard

New rule creates expedited delisting risk for issuers whose Market Value of Listed Securities remains below $5 million for 30 consecutive business days.

What Happened

On July 22, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC’s proposed rule change, SR-NASDAQ-2026-004, adopting a new continued listing requirement for companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Nasdaq Global Market, and Nasdaq Capital Market. The rule requires that listed companies maintain a minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) of at least $5 million and does not provide for a customary cure or compliance period, meaning that a company failing to satisfy the new standard will be immediately subject to suspension and delisting (Staff Delisting Determination).

Background

Nasdaq proposed the new MVLS continued listing standard in January 2026 as part of an effort to address companies with sustained market values below $5 million. Nasdaq explained that companies with very low market values may be experiencing financial distress or prolonged operational downturns and that it may be difficult for market makers to maintain fair and orderly trading markets in such securities.

Nasdaq’s Original Proposal and Amendment No. 1

Nasdaq’s original proposal was more restrictive than the rule ultimately approved by the SEC. Under the original proposal, a company whose MVLS remained below $5 million for 30 consecutive business days would have been immediately subject to a Staff Delisting Determination, without a cure period and without the ability of a hearings panel (Hearings Panel) to grant an exception for any period of time. Although a company could appeal the Staff Delisting Determination to a Hearings Panel, Nasdaq proposed limiting the Hearings Panel’s review to whether Nasdaq staff made a factual error in applying the rule, and the Hearings Panel would not have been permitted to grant additional time for the company to regain compliance.

Following industry comments, Nasdaq filed Amendment No. 1 in June 2026 (Amendment No. 1). Amendment No. 1 preserves the core $5 million MVLS requirement, the absence of a cure period, and the immediate suspension framework, but expands the Hearings Panel’s authority to grant an exception of up to 180 days from the Staff Delisting Determination for the company to demonstrate that it meets all applicable initial listing requirements. The SEC approved the rule as modified by Amendment No. 1.

Consequences of Falling Below the $5 Million MVLS Threshold

If a company’s MVLS remains below $5 million for 30 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will issue a Staff Delisting Determination without a cure or compliance period, causing the company’s securities to be immediately subject to suspension from trading on Nasdaq and delisting.

This represents a significant departure from the typical Nasdaq continued listing framework, which often provides issuers with a cure period of at least 180 days to regain compliance before delisting.

Limited Hearings Panel Relief

A company may appeal a Staff Delisting Determination to a Hearings Panel, but the hearing request will not stay the suspension of trading on Nasdaq. During the appeal, the applicable securities would generally trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) market pending issuance of the Hearings Panel’s written decision.

The Hearings Panel may, in its sole discretion, reverse a delisting determination if Nasdaq staff made an error, or grant an exception of up to 180 days for the company to demonstrate that it meets all applicable initial listing requirements, which represent greater requirements than merely curing the specific MVLS deficiency or, generally, satisfying Nasdaq’s other continued listing standards.

Example: Nasdaq Capital Market Initial Financial and Liquidity Listing Standards

For Nasdaq Capital Market issuers, the initial listing standards require that an issuer satisfy both liquidity requirements and one of the applicable financial standards. For example:

Equity Standard: at least $5 million of stockholders’ equity, a market value of publicly held shares (public float) of at least $15 million, a minimum bid price of $4.00 per share, at least one million publicly held shares, and at least 300 round-lot shareholders.

Net Income Standard: at least $4 million of stockholders’ equity, a market value of publicly held shares of at least $15 million, net income from continuing operations of at least $750,000 in the latest fiscal year or in two of the last three fiscal years, a minimum bid price of $4.00 per share, at least one million publicly held shares, and at least 300 round-lot shareholders.

Therefore, if a Hearings Panel determines to grant a listed company a 180-day period to cure an MVLS listing failure, then such company must demonstrate that it would qualify as a new Nasdaq listing applicant, not merely that it has restored MVLS above $5 million. This represents a high barrier to overcome for most delisted companies whose share price will likely face downward pressure in the lead-up to delisting and while trading on the OTC market during the pendency of a Hearings Panel appeal.

Effective Date

The SEC approved the rule on July 22, 2026. Notably, the approval order does not provide for a delayed implementation date. Therefore, it is expected that Nasdaq will start counting from July 23, 2026.

Practical Implications

A New, Objective Delisting Trigger: The new rule creates an additional, independent ground for delisting that operates separately from Nasdaq’s existing continued listing requirements. Companies may now face a delisting determination based solely on their MVLS, regardless of whether they are otherwise in compliance with other Nasdaq listing standards.

Companies With Low MVLS Should Begin Monitoring: Because the rule contains no transition period, and the 30-consecutive-business-day trigger is now in effect, companies listed on Nasdaq — particularly those with declining market capitalizations — should implement procedures to monitor their MVLS. The 30-consecutive-business-day trigger means that a sustained period of low market value, even if not permanent, could result in immediate delisting consequences. Boards and management teams may wish to consider contingency planning.

Heightened Risk for Micro-Cap and Distressed Companies: For micro-cap companies and issuers experiencing financial distress, the new rule materially increases the risk of expedited delisting. The absence of an initial cure period, combined with the requirement to meet initial listing standards (rather than continued listing standards) to obtain relief on appeal, makes regaining a Nasdaq listing more difficult.

Interaction With Other Compliance Deficiencies: This rule is part of a broader series of recent Nasdaq continued listing standard enhancements, including rules accelerating delisting for companies with excessive reverse stock splits. Companies already subject to Nasdaq compliance notices relating to bid price, stockholders’ equity, or other continued listing standards face compounded risk. A concurrent MVLS deficiency will now trigger an immediate delisting determination, potentially short-circuiting any existing compliance timeline the company may have been relying upon. Companies should evaluate their compliance with continued listing standards holistically, as the cumulative effect of these rules has narrowed the compliance runway available to micro-cap issuers.

OTC Trading During Appeal: Because a hearing request does not stay a trading suspension, companies that appeal a delisting determination under this rule will find their securities trading on the OTC market for the duration of the appeal process. OTC trading may carry reputational consequences, reduce liquidity, impact certain capital-raising mechanisms (at precisely the moment the company may need access to capital), affect institutional investor eligibility to hold the affected company’s securities, and trigger covenant or cross-default provisions in debt instruments or other agreements that reference exchange listing status.

Potential for Predatory Trading: Multiple commenters — and the SEC order itself — acknowledge that the bright-line $5 million threshold combined with the 30-consecutive-business-day trigger could create an incentive for short sellers or other market participants to deliberately drive a company’s MVLS below the threshold and maintain downward pressure long enough to trigger automatic suspension and delisting.

Source Materials

SEC Release No. 34-105971; SEC Release No. 34-105747; SEC Release No. 34-104688; Nasdaq Initial Listing Guide, January 2026.