Europe’s Opportunity To Capture The Value In China Biotech, Investors In Healthcare

Partners from McDermott Will & Emery explore how European companies and investors can capitalize on China's rapidly growing biotech sector through innovative deal structures and strategic partnerships. The discussion examines emerging models like NewCo formations, equity investments, and co-development arrangements that enable European partners to access Chinese biotech innovation while leveraging Europe's clinical capabilities and regulatory expertise.

Partners Emmanuelle Trombe and Anthony Paronneau spoke with Investors in Healthcare about the opportunities for European companies and investors as China’s biotech sector becomes an increasingly important source of global innovation.

Drawing on insights from a recent MDermott Will & Schulte roundtable on China’s biotech ecosystem, Emmanuelle and Anthony discussed evolving deal structures, including NewCo models, equity investment, co-development and co-commercialisation, that could enable European partners to participate more directly in the value created by Chinese biotech assets.

They also explored how Europe’s clinical capabilities, regulatory expertise, market access and investment capital could make it an increasingly important partner for Chinese biotech companies pursuing global development and commercialisation.

Read the full Investors in Healthcare article.

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