ARTICLE
9 October 2026

Part IV: When National Security Meets Life Sciences: Navigating The Expanding U.S. And European Regulatory Landscapes

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Arnold & Porter

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Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
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National security considerations are rapidly reshaping the life sciences industry, with evolving U.S. and European regulations affecting research, clinical trials, supply chains, investment, data governance, and commercialization. This webinar examines the latest developments across the U.S. and European national security landscape, including countries of concern, investment controls, human 'omic data restrictions, and AI-related risks.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
John P. Barker,Eun Young Choi,Alexander Italianer
+2 Authors
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National security considerations are rapidly reshaping the life sciences industry, with evolving U.S. and European regulations affecting research, clinical trials, supply chains, investment, data governance, and commercialization. Join Arnold & Porter attorneys for the fourth installment of our National Security Webinar Series as they examine the latest developments across the U.S. and European national security landscape, including countries of concern, investment controls, human ’omic data restrictions, and AI-related risks.

Attendees will gain practical insights into the compliance, operational, and strategic implications of these evolving requirements and learn proactive steps to help manage risk while supporting innovation and global business objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of John P. Barker
John P. Barker
Photo of Eun Young Choi
Eun Young Choi
Photo of Deborah Curtis
Deborah Curtis
Photo of Alexander Italianer
Alexander Italianer
Photo of Bobby McMillin
Bobby McMillin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
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