Part IV: When National Security Meets Life Sciences: Navigating The Expanding U.S. And European Regulatory Landscapes

National security considerations are rapidly reshaping the life sciences industry, with evolving U.S. and European regulations affecting research, clinical trials, supply chains, investment, data governance, and commercialization. This webinar examines the latest developments across the U.S. and European national security landscape, including countries of concern, investment controls, human 'omic data restrictions, and AI-related risks.

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

National security considerations are rapidly reshaping the life sciences industry, with evolving U.S. and European regulations affecting research, clinical trials, supply chains, investment, data governance, and commercialization. Join Arnold & Porter attorneys for the fourth installment of our National Security Webinar Series as they examine the latest developments across the U.S. and European national security landscape, including countries of concern, investment controls, human ’omic data restrictions, and AI-related risks.

Attendees will gain practical insights into the compliance, operational, and strategic implications of these evolving requirements and learn proactive steps to help manage risk while supporting innovation and global business objectives.

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