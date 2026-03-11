Janssen Files BPCIA Complaint Against Bio-Thera And Accord Related To Golimumab Biosimilar

On March 3, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (collectively, "Janssen") filed a BPCIA complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Accord BioPharma, Inc. and Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., alleging that Accord and Bio-Thera infringe 17 patents in relation to their proposed golimumab biosimilar. Janssen's complaint was filed under seal, with a redacted version due to be filed on March 11. This is Janssen's first BPCIA complaint filed concerning a golimumab biosimilar.

On July 16, 2025, Bio-Thera announced that the FDA had accepted its Biologics License Application for its golimumab biosimilar, BAT2506, referencing Janssen's SIMPONI®. Under the terms of the license and commercialization agreement Bio-Thera entered into with Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in February 2025, Bio-Thera will develop and manufacture BAT2506 while Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas, will commercialize the biosimilar in the United States.

