ARTICLE
1 July 2025

NASEM Will Hold Workshop On Synthetic Biology For Biomanufacturing And Predictable Engineering On July 1, 2025

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On July 1, 2025, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) will hold a workshop session on transformative science and technology...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On July 1, 2025, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) will hold a workshop session on transformative science and technology for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), "Synthetic Biology for Biomanufacturing and Predictable Engineering." NASEM states that "[a]dvances in biotechnology and biomanufacturing are essential for the United States to maintain global leadership as well as for supporting economic and national security interests." The workshop session will explore innovations in biomanufacturing technologies that can make scale-up predictable, rapid, and cost-competitive. According to NASEM, participants will discuss "the need for public-private collaborations to drive sustained improvements in biomanufacturing, while also looking at ways to make biotechnology predictably engineerable with emerging technologies such as synthetic cells and [artificial intelligence (AI)]/machine learning integrations." Because space is limited, attendees should contact grisica@nas.edu if interested in attending in person. Virtual attendees should register online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More