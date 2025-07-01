NASEM Will Hold Workshop On Synthetic Biology For Biomanufacturing And Predictable Engineering On July 1, 2025

On July 1, 2025, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) will hold a workshop session on transformative science and technology for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), "Synthetic Biology for Biomanufacturing and Predictable Engineering." NASEM states that "[a]dvances in biotechnology and biomanufacturing are essential for the United States to maintain global leadership as well as for supporting economic and national security interests." The workshop session will explore innovations in biomanufacturing technologies that can make scale-up predictable, rapid, and cost-competitive. According to NASEM, participants will discuss "the need for public-private collaborations to drive sustained improvements in biomanufacturing, while also looking at ways to make biotechnology predictably engineerable with emerging technologies such as synthetic cells and [artificial intelligence (AI)]/machine learning integrations." Because space is limited, attendees should contact grisica@nas.edu if interested in attending in person. Virtual attendees should register online.

