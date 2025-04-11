ARTICLE
11 April 2025

ACI's 23rd Advanced Summit On Life Sciences Patents

HP
Hyman, Phelps, & McNamara

Come together with leaders from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic industries to unpack huge changes at the American Conference Institute's 23rd Advanced Summit on Life Sciences Patents...
United States New York Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Hyman, Phelps, & McNamara

Come together with leaders from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic industries to unpack huge changes at the American Conference Institute's 23rd Advanced Summit on Life Sciences Patents, which is scheduled to take place from May 19-20, 2025 at the New York Bar Association in New York, NY. In a year of major change and outstanding questions, growing scrutiny on patent protection and drug pricing, and uncertainty around global price control measures and the Inflation Reduction Act, understanding the implications of new leadership and emerging mandates is critical.

Gain insights from leading in-house counsel, patent prosecutors, litigators, and the US Patent and Trademark Office. In addition, attendees will explore strategies to maximize patent terms, navigate the Unified Patent Court, and address key prosecution challenges.

Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C.'s Kurt R. Karst will speak at a session, titled "Hitting the Books: Examining Orange and Purple Book Delisting from a Patent Prosecutorial Perspective," along with co-presenters Kim Braslow (Senior Director, IP and Government Affairs, AstraZeneca) and Nicole Woods (Associate Vice President, Assistant General Patent Counsel, Eli Lilly and Company).

FDA Law Blog is a conference media partner. As such, we can offer our readers a special 10% discount. The discount code is: D10-999-FDA25. You can access the conference brochure and sign up for the event here. We look forward to seeing you at the conference!

Hyman, Phelps, & McNamara
