FDA Approves Celltrion's AVTOZMA (Tocilizumab-Anoh)

On January 31, 2025, Celltrion announced that the FDA approved its tocilizumab biosimilar, AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), referencing Genentech's ACTEMRA®. Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody that can act as an interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor to reduce inflammation in the body. The FDA approved AVTOZMA® for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion for treatment of multiple diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Celltrion is the third company to receive FDA approval for a tocilizumab biosimilar, joining Fresenius Kabi and Biogen.

AVTOZMA® is Celltrion's seventh biosimilar to obtain marketing authorization in the United States.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for more regulatory updates on biosimilars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.