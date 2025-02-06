ARTICLE
6 February 2025

FDA Approves Celltrion's AVTOZMA (Tocilizumab-Anoh)

On January 31, 2025, Celltrion announced that the FDA approved its tocilizumab biosimilar, AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), referencing Genentech's ACTEMRA®.
On January 31, 2025, Celltrion announced that the FDA approved its tocilizumab biosimilar, AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), referencing Genentech's ACTEMRA®. Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody that can act as an interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor to reduce inflammation in the body. The FDA approved AVTOZMA® for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion for treatment of multiple diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Celltrion is the third company to receive FDA approval for a tocilizumab biosimilar, joining Fresenius Kabi and Biogen.

AVTOZMA® is Celltrion's seventh biosimilar to obtain marketing authorization in the United States.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for more regulatory updates on biosimilars.

