30 April 2025

Industry Brief: Navigating Disruption In Beverage Alcohol

Riveron

Contributor

Hayley Hutchison

A quick guide outlines current disruptive trends and challenges in the beverage alcohol industry and related considerations for guiding success.

The beverage alcohol industry is facing both structural and cyclical headwinds.

Declining consumption, oversupply, and sustained margin pressure are challenging the traditional growth and profitability model. Inventory buildup—particularly in spirits—and competitive pressure from functional beverages and legalization of alternatives are reshaping the landscape. These trends are compressing margins, tying up working capital, and calling into question current inventory value. Companies must now make critical decisions around operational efficiency, pricing strategy, capital planning, and brand optimization to preserve value.

For financial leaders navigating disruption in the beverage alcohol industry, read the related trends, considerations, and solutions outlined in Riveron's brief.

Hayley Hutchison
