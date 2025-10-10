Building For The Future: Key Construction Considerations In Life Science And Healthcare Projects

Life science and healthcare sectors have experienced significant growth in recent years and industry experts forecast that growth to continue in the near term.

Life science and healthcare sectors have experienced significant growth in recent years and industry experts forecast that growth to continue in the near term. Much of this growth is being driven by increases in R&D spending sector wide, advancements with technology and the general need for facility space. Given this anticipated growth, the construction of specialized facilities, or adaptive reuse of existing locations, will play a vital role in advancing research and technology, and effectively treating patients in need.

Although every construction project requires thorough planning, life science and healthcare projects require something more. Why? Because these specific types of projects rely heavily on ever changing regulatory requirements, incorporation of cutting-edge technology, occupant safety and specific internal environmental constraints. This article discusses key issues to consider when planning and constructing your next life science or healthcare project to ensure not only that the project is successful but also to maintain flexibility for current and future needs.

Although this list is not meant to be all encompassing, the following considerations are crucial in ensuring the construction of your facility will meet the needs of the end user:

As mentioned above, ensuring regulatory compliance is one of the most important considerations when designing a new facility given the fact that standards set by the FDA, OSHA, EPA, ISPE and other governing bodies can change rapidly. Staying up to date on all applicable restrictions throughout the design, construction and closeout can prevent costly modifications in the future. Additionally, ensuring all requirements are properly tracked and incorporated into the design as the project progresses will help alleviate any potential delays with licensing bodies upon project completion. Safety and Security. Life science and healthcare facilities must not only protect its occupants from harm but also safely handle hazardous chemicals and other conditions. Enhanced safety measures relating to fireproofing, security doors, window restrictions and specialized rooms for the handling of hazardous materials must all act harmoniously to ensure the overall safety and security of the building and its occupants. Further having a robust safety and security protocol in place in the event an issue arises will minimize potential damage and reduce downtime of your facility.

Life science and healthcare facilities must not only protect its occupants from harm but also safely handle hazardous chemicals and other conditions. Enhanced safety measures relating to fireproofing, security doors, window restrictions and specialized rooms for the handling of hazardous materials must all act harmoniously to ensure the overall safety and security of the building and its occupants. Further having a robust safety and security protocol in place in the event an issue arises will minimize potential damage and reduce downtime of your facility. Design Adaptability. Having a site location and design that is flexible and scalable is key in planning your next project to reduce any impacts from changes in the regulatory landscape, advancements in technology or patient needs. An expansive site in a location capable of handling future infrastructure needs can help reduced costs associated with future growth. Incorporating flexible floor plans, modular construction and moveable partitions can ensure the facility is capable of adapting to evolving future needs. Additionally, having an overall design with larger spaces and ceiling heights can help reduce the need for future structural modifications to accommodate larger equipment or mechanical needs in the future ensuring seamless integration and efficiency.

Having a site location and design that is flexible and scalable is key in planning your next project to reduce any impacts from changes in the regulatory landscape, advancements in technology or patient needs. An expansive site in a location capable of handling future infrastructure needs can help reduced costs associated with future growth. Incorporating flexible floor plans, modular construction and moveable partitions can ensure the facility is capable of adapting to evolving future needs. Additionally, having an overall design with larger spaces and ceiling heights can help reduce the need for future structural modifications to accommodate larger equipment or mechanical needs in the future ensuring seamless integration and efficiency. Sustainability. Given the fact that most life science and healthcare facilities will have a long operational life, and that according to some industry experts a typical laboratory may consumer five times the amount of energy and water as a typical office, it is important to include energy-efficient systems and sustainable materials in your design. Aside from being better for the environment, such “green” designs can help with significantly reducing operational costs. However, given the fact that complex regulatory considerations must be accounted for in the design, this may make pursuing certain sustainability objectives difficult and even potentially cause project delays. As a result of this overlap, one must carefully balance the need for sustainable design with other project restrictions so as to not adversely impact completion dates and project construction costs.

Given the fact that most life science and healthcare facilities will have a long operational life, and that according to some industry experts a typical laboratory may consumer five times the amount of energy and water as a typical office, it is important to include energy-efficient systems and sustainable materials in your design. Aside from being better for the environment, such “green” designs can help with significantly reducing operational costs. However, given the fact that complex regulatory considerations must be accounted for in the design, this may make pursuing certain sustainability objectives difficult and even potentially cause project delays. As a result of this overlap, one must carefully balance the need for sustainable design with other project restrictions so as to not adversely impact completion dates and project construction costs. Design Considerations. At the heart of any facility are the internal components which allow the user to operate it for its intended purpose. Thus, ensuring proper materials are specified is another important point not to overlook. This can include including smooth, non-porous surfaces to facilitate easy cleanup and prevention of particle buildup may be needed, AHUs to ensure adequate air circulation or to maintain pressurized rooms, specialized particle filtration and added security measures to comply with applicable codes and patient needs. Additionally, one should carefully consider the power needs and MEP design layout so as to ensure future maintenance upgrades and/or expansions are not constrained by the initial design and that the design itself is not too complex such that future modifications become unnecessarily costly.

Carefully balancing the above considerations along with others, is crucial due to the unique and stringent requirements associated with the construction of life science and healthcare facilities. Procurement of specialized equipment, conformance to strict regulatory requirements and the need to have a facility up and running in accordance with tight scheduling guidelines requires meticulous planning and execution. Furthermore, ensuring the construction itself does not disrupt any ongoing operations or impact safety of occupants is equally as important. Ultimately, assembling the correct team early in the project is essential. Additionally, adequately planning and preparing construction documents and documenting the construction through written agreements which address these issues and the allocation of risk will ensure your life science or healthcare project is a success now and in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.