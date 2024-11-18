ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Celltrion Launches STEQEYMA (Ustekinumab) In Germany And The Netherlands

As we previously reported, this August the European Commission granted approval for Celltrion's STELARA biosimilar, STEQEYMA.
As we previously reported, this August the European Commission granted approval for Celltrion's STELARA biosimilar, STEQEYMA. Earlier this month, Celltrion launched STEQEYMA in both Germany and the Netherlands. Celltrion also plans to launch STEQEYMA in Finland in mid-November, and in Ireland later in the month. STEQEYMA is the third ustekinumab biosimilar to launch in Europe, and is approved to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis, and moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

Ha Tae-hun, head of Celltrion's European operations, explained that "Celltrion has an integrated structure that covers the entire industry process from manufacturing to sales, which allows us to maintain a more stable pharmaceutical supply in Europe than other biotech companies. We leverage this competitive advantage to drive our success."

