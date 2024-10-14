FDA Grants Extension For Certain Companies To Comply With DSCSA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on October 9, 2024, that it was issuing an exemption for certain companies to give them more time to comply with the requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). The exemption given depends upon where you are in the drug supply chain:

Manufacturers and Repackagers: May 27, 2025

Wholesale Distributors: August 27, 2025

Dispensers with 26 or more full-time employees: November 27, 2025

FDA stated that this exemption would be given to those companies that had made documented efforts to comply with the law.