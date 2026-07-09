ARTICLE
9 July 2026

A Guide To New Commercial And Residential Construction Projects

WB
Womble Bond Dickinson

Contributor

Womble Bond Dickinson logo

Being different is our normal way of working. It's not just what we do, it's how we do it.

You'll benefit from more than just the skills and know-how you'd expect from a pioneering law firm; our technology specialists, process and project management leaders, accountants and tax advisers work alongside lawyers with specialist sector expertise – from business to government.

Working side by side, we'll find clever solutions to your age-old problems.

With 1,300 professionals across 39 offices in the US and UK, we're equipped to tackle mission-critical challenges, wherever you do business.

Want the proof? It's in our track record. With our straight-talking, entrepreneurial approach, we’ve set new industry precedents, achieved market firsts and delivered trailblazing work for our clients.

So, whatever your future holds, we're here for you with A Point of View Like No Other.

Explore Firm Details
Our commercial and residential construction projects guide provides a practical overview of how new development projects are typically structured.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Ian Atkinson and Michelle Essen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Womble Bond Dickinson are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Privacy and Immigration topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives

Our commercial and residential construction projects guide provides a practical overview of how new development projects are typically structured. 

It explains the key parties involved, the agreements commonly required, and the stages a project will usually move through. 

Understanding these fundamentals can support effective planning, clear allocation of responsibilities, and help avoid common issues along the way.

Download guide >

1814144.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ian Atkinson
Ian Atkinson
Photo of Michelle Essen
Michelle Essen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More