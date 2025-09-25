Forming An LLC To Hold Rental Property

Q: I am planning to buy a rental property with a business partner, and have heard that forming an LLC to hold the real estate might be beneficial. What are some things I should consider?

A: Forming a limited liability company (LLC) to acquire and hold rental real estate with a business partner is a common and often prudent decision. The following are some of the key matters to consider:

Liability Protection

The limited liability structure of an LLC helps to protect your personal assets from the liabilities of the business. If, for example, a tenant is injured on the premises, the tenant's cause of action will be against the LLC – not you or your partner individually. This creates a legal shield, so long as the LLC is properly formed and certain corporate formalities are followed.

Ownership Structure

Before buying the property, determine how ownership will be divided. Will each member contribute an equal share of capital, or will one partner contribute more money while the other contributes "sweat equity" by managing the property? Your operating agreement should clearly spell out each partner's ownership percentage and the basis for it – this reduces ambiguity and avoids future disputes.

Governance and Voting Rights

Decide how decisions will be made. In a 50/50 ownership situation, what happens when partners disagree? Your operating agreement should define voting rights and outline how to resolve deadlocks – such as bringing in a neutral third-party mediator or agreeing in advance to a buy-sell clause if consensus cannot be reached.

Tax Considerations

By default, a two-member LLC is taxed as a partnership, with income and losses passing through to the members. This can offer flexibility and potential tax advantages, but every situation is different. Best practice is to consult a tax advisor to confirm whether this default tax election is most beneficial for your particular circumstances.

Transfer Restrictions

Consider what happens if one partner wants to withdraw, gets divorced, or passes away. Your operating agreement should include transfer restrictions, such as rights of first refusal or mandatory buyout provisions. Without these, you could unexpectedly find yourself in business with your partner's ex-spouse, heir, or an outside investor you never agreed to work with.

Bottom Line

Using an LLC to hold rental property with a partner can offer significant benefits, but careful planning with qualified legal and tax professionals is key.

Published: Union Leader

September 20, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.