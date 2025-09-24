State AG News: Consumer Fraud, Misleading Ads, Tenant Rights September 12-17, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from September 12-17, 2025:
Alaska
- Attorney General Stephen Cox announced a temporary restraining order against Alaska Wilderness Outfitter and its operator. According to the complaint, the company and operator defrauded consumers out of more than $660,000 by taking advance payment for guided hunts that the company canceled without refund. The lawsuit also alleges that the few clients who participated in the hunts were subjected to dangerous conditions without sufficient fuel or guides. The temporary restraining order prevents the operator from taking payments from new customers unless and until the operator can demonstrate to the court that he can provide safe, legal hunts for existing customers. The order also requires the operator to preserve assets for the payment of consumer restitution.
Arizona
- Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a lawsuit against Reynolds Consumer Products, Hefty brand's parent company, resolving allegations that the brand misrepresented that its line of "Blue," "Clear," and "Recycling" bags are recyclable and ideal for collecting recyclable materials. According to the OAG, plastic bags are generally not recyclable in municipal recycling facilities. The complaint seeks a permanent injunction requiring Reynolds to stop engaging in allegedly deceptive, misleading, or unfair acts or practices, restitution for consumers, and civil penalties.
Iowa
- Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the appointment of Steve Blankinship as Chief Deputy Attorney General. Blankinship will replace Leif Olson, who is pending confirmation as the U.S. Attorney for Iowa's Northern District.
Massachusetts
- Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell issued a statement regarding the state's new consumer protection regulations, which prohibit "junk fees" and deceptive advertising practices related to canceling trial offers and subscriptions. The regulations apply broadly across industries and businesses that operate, advertise, or sell in Massachusetts, including online and out-of-state businesses. The AGO has released various resources to help businesses comply with the new regulations, including a guidance, webinar, and "Tips for Restaurants," which may be viewed online at mass.gov/ago/junkfees.
- Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced a proposed settlement for $10 million with real estate company Schweb Partners LLC, its principals Jacques Schmidt and Abraham Weber, and multiple related entities (collectively, "Schweb"), resolving allegations that the defendants violated various state consumer protection and landlord-tenant laws by allowing unsafe, uninhabitable, and unlawful living conditions that impacted over one thousand tenants. According to the complaint, Schweb failed to make or improperly delayed adequate repairs, and failed to comply with state laws pertaining to the maintenance of tenant security deposits, among other allegations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.