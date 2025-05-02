ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Daniel Freedman Testifies On Two Bills In California's Fast Track Housing Package

JM
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Contributor

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP logo
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is a full service law firm handling corporate transactions, litigation, labor & employment, real estate & land use, intellectual property, hospitality, entertainment, bankruptcy, and taxation, trusts & estates matters. From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, we serve our clients' needs worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
JMBM Partner Daniel Freedman, Co-Chair of the firm's Housing Strategy and Litigation Group, was recently invited to testify before the California State Assembly's Committee...
United States California Real Estate and Construction
Brenda Begini
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

JMBM Partner Daniel Freedman, Co-Chair of the firm's Housing Strategy and Litigation Group, was recently invited to testify before the California State Assembly's Committee on Local Government in support of Assembly Bill 1308, introduced by Assemblymember Josh Hoover. The bill proposes to allow certified private inspectors to perform inspections on small-scale residential projects—a move aimed at reducing costly delays that threaten housing delivery across the state.

Drawing on his extensive experience representing homebuilders and developers throughout California, Freedman provided testimony highlighting the real-world consequences of municipal inspection bottlenecks. "Each day of delay has a financial consequence," Freedman told the Committee. "Construction loans accrue interest, material costs fluctuate, and when subcontractors are knocked off their schedules, reengaging them can take weeks."

AB 1308 seeks to relieve pressure on local governments facing staff shortages and budget constraints by allowing licensed, accountable private professionals to conduct inspections—an approach already proven effective in other jurisdictions. As communities across California continue rebuilding from wildfire damage and push to meet state housing goals, the bill offers a practical tool to accelerate safe and timely housing production.

At the same hearing, Freedman also testified in support of AB 1061, introduced by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, which addresses the misuse of historic preservation laws to delay or block housing. Both AB 1308 and AB 1061 are part of the Legislature's Fast Track Housing package, a set of bills aimed at accelerating housing production across the state.

A video of the hearing is available [https://www.assembly.ca.gov/media/assembly-local-government-committee-20250423].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Brenda Begini
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More