Choosing The Right Commercial Real Estate Attorney: A Guide For Businesses

Whether you are leasing, buying or selling commercial property or involved in development, having the right legal counsel is crucial. A knowledgeable commercial real estate attorney can protect your interests, help you negotiate better deals, and guide you through legal intricacies. What should you look for?

1. Board certification

Look for an attorney who is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate by the Texas Bar Association. Very few lawyers earn this certification because it is given only to those with years of experience in supporting business owners as they navigate commercial real estate issues, strong reputations in the legal community, and who pass a rigorous test. These attorneys will have a deep understanding of real estate law, local property codes, commercial real estate trends and industry issues. This allows them to respond to rapidly evolving markets and tailor their guidance to your business's goals.

2. Communication skills

It is important that your lawyer can explain things clearly and keep you updated. They should keep you informed throughout the process and be responsive to your questions. During your initial consultation, see how well they explain things and whether you feel comfortable with their communication style.

3. Availability

Sometimes, you need to move quickly in real estate deals. Make sure your lawyer can start working on your project quickly, answer your questions, and devote time to focus on your needs. Find out how they manage all their clients to confirm they can really be there for you.

4. Negotiation skills

A significant aspect of any commercial real estate transaction is negotiation. Your attorney should not only be adept at understanding legal terms but also skilled in negotiating terms that favor your interests. Whether you need to negotiate lease agreements, purchase contracts, loan documents, construction contracts, or resolving disputes, your attorney's skills can make a substantial difference in the outcomes of your deals.

5. Strategic and proactive thinking

The right attorney will not just react to situations as they arise. They will also help you understand the long-term impact of your choices and support your business's future. This can include advising on potential growth opportunities, risk management and future legal considerations.

Selecting the right commercial real estate attorney is a critical decision for your business. By keeping these factors in mind, you can make an informed decision that helps protect your investments and facilitates the successful growth of your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.