HUD's Enforcement Of The Violence Against Women Act: What Housing Providers Should Know

The Violence Against Women Act as Enforced by HUD

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), enacted in 1994, was most recently amended in 2022. As part of its 2022 reauthorization, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Attorney General of the United States are now mandated to implement and enforce the housing provisions of VAWA consistently and in a manner that affords the same rights and remedies as those provided for in the Fair Housing Act (FHA). This is reflected in new forms updated from HUB in February 2025 regarding the protections for victims of domestic violence.

Pursuant to VAWA, anyone who has experienced domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and/or stalking:

Cannot be denied admission to or assistance under a HUD-subsidized or -assisted unit or program because of VAWA violence/abuse.

Cannot be evicted from a HUD-subsidized unit or have their assistance terminated because of VAWA violence/abuse.

Cannot be denied admission, evicted, or have their assistance terminated for reasons related to the VAWA violence/abuse, such as having an eviction record, criminal history, or bad credit history related to the VAWA violence/abuse.

Must have the option to remain in their HUD-subsidized housing, even if there has been criminal activity directly related to the VAWA violence/abuse.

Can request an emergency transfer for safety reasons related to VAWA violence/abuse.

Must be allowed to move with continued assistance (if the victim has a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher).

Must be able to self-certify using the HUD VAWA self-certification form (Form HUD-5382) and not be required to provide additional proof unless the housing provider has conflicting information about the violence/abuse.

Must receive HUD's Notice of VAWA Housing Rights (Form HUD-5380) and HUD's VAWA self-certification form (Form HUD-5382) from the housing provider when: Denied admission to a HUD-subsidized unit or HUD program Admitted to a HUD-subsidized unit or HUD program and/or Issued a notice of eviction from a HUD-subsidized unit or a notice of termination from a HUD program.

Has a right to strict confidentiality of information regarding their status as a survivor.

Can request a lease bifurcation from the owner or landlord to remove the perpetrator from the lease or unit.

Cannot be coerced, intimidated, threatened, or retaliated against by HUD-subsidized housing providers for seeking or exercising VAWA protections.

Has the right to seek law enforcement or emergency assistance for themselves or others without being penalized by local laws or policies for these requests or because they were victims of criminal activity.

Enforcement

As such, HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) now enforces VAWA by accepting and investigating complaints thereunder using its FHA complaint process. If a housing provider is found by HUD to have violated VAWA and the matter is not settled via HUD's conciliation process, HUD may refer the matter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for litigation and/or enforcement.

HUD issued a press release regarding two settlements of VAWA cases pursuant to its enforcement authority under the VAWA Reauthorization Act of 2022 in September of 2023.

THE FIRST CASE involved a tenant in Nevada who requested an emergency transfer after being stalked by a former partner. The complaint alleged that the respondent public housing agency in Nevada and its housing specialist (a) demanded confusing and contradictory documentation from the charging party that it was not permitted to request under VAWA, (b) threatened to revoke the charging party's Housing Choice Voucher, (c) denied her request to extend her voucher, and (d) stopped paying its portion of the rent when the charging party prepared to move to protect her safety.

HUD found that the housing authority lacked an emergency transfer plan that would allow survivors who qualify to move quickly without losing their assistance. The case settled for an agreement to implement an emergency transfer plan, to hire outside experts to provide VAWA training, and to pay the charging party monetary compensation.

THE SECOND CASE cited in the 2023 press release involved a housing provider and property manager in California who were alleged to have denied the charging party's application due to a history of violations of previous rental agreements that were allegedly related to her status as a survivor of dating violence. The housing provider maintained that the charging party did not disclose her status as a dating violence survivor, but acknowledged that it failed to provide information about her rights under VAWA or advise her about how she might appeal when it sent her the denial letter.

This settlement agreement involved (a) some monetary amount, (b) placing the charging party on the top of a waitlist for the next available unit at the property or a companion property, (c) a revision of the housing provider's policies to include a VAWA policy, (d) the establishment of a VAWA Rights Coordinator position, and (e) the requirement that its employees undergo annual VAWA training.

HUD issued press releases regarding two more cases it settled under VAWA in 2024.

THE FIRST CASE addressed claimed violations of VAWA as well as Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing for residents in communities that receive federal funding. This matter involved multiple allegations that reasonable accommodation and modification requests were denied by housing providers in Tennessee, as well as allegations of failure to provide requested VAWA transfers. In addition to non-monetary components similar to those in the cases mentioned previously, this case settled for $50,000.

THE SECOND CASE, in June 2024, involved a HUD-negotiated settlement with a Michigan housing provider alleged to have violated VAWA.. That matter involved a landlord who allegedly did not respond to the charging party's rental application due to her vision impairment and because she disclosed that a previous landlord had terminated her tenancy due to dating violence and stalking. The monetary component of that settlement agreement was $8,500, in addition to VAWA-related training and an agreement to ensure that the housing provider's policies and procedures complied with VAWA.

Takeaways

As noted above, housing providers should ensure that their employees are familiar with VAWA requirements and should incorporate these requirements into their regular fair housing training sessions. They also should take advantage of the website HUD released in 2023 to help navigate VAWA's housing protections, as it features the latest updates, frequently asked questions about VAWA, and VAWA training resources. It appears that HUD's enforcement of rights of domestic violence victims to housing pursuant to VAWA will continue to grow absent an indication from the new HUD Secretary of a change in this policy, which to date has not been announced.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.