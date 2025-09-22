USDA Extends Comment Period On Reorganization Plan To September 30, 2025

As reported in our August 5, 2025, blog item, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on August 1, 2025, an opportunity for stakeholders to provide feedback on USDA's reorganization plan, as outlined in the July 24, 2025, memorandum issued by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. According to the memorandum, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) centers "will remain at current locations as they are located in USDA hub locations." The memorandum does not address APHIS' Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS), which establishes regulatory requirements for organisms developed using genetic engineering, including genetically modified plants, insects, and microbes. According to USDA's website, "BRS coordinates work across two main areas: Risk Analysis Programs conducted at APHIS Headquarters in Riverdale, MD, and Regulatory Operations Programs with offices in Fort Collins, CO, and Raleigh, NC. We also have several units that support all of BRS' work, including our science advisors and Communications; Intergovernmental Operations; Policy, Program, and International Collaboration; and Resource Management Services branches." Comments are now due September 30, 2025.