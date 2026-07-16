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16 July 2026

Ep. 4: How Culture Gets Shook (Podcast)

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Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP

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Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.
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From intern to CEO, Chris Halapy shares how nearly 30 years at Shook Construction taught him that strong workplace culture isn't built by accident. Through intentional leadership, values-driven hiring, and a commitment to developing people, he reveals how organizations can grow and adapt while preserving what makes them special.
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Jared E. Oakes
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From intern to CEO, Chris Halapy has spent nearly 30 years growing alongside Shook Construction. In this episode of Legends of Culture, he joins Jared Oakes to discuss how strong values, intentional leadership and a commitment to people have helped build a culture that has endured for generations.

Chris reflects on the lessons that shaped his leadership philosophy, from watching his father&rsquo;s work ethic to learning firsthand how workplace culture influences performance and engagement. He and Jared discuss why leaders must create opportunities for people to struggle and grow, how Shook balances long-tenured institutional knowledge with fresh perspectives, and the importance of hiring for values, investing in leadership development and aligning teams around a shared purpose. Chris also shares why culture requires constant attention&mdash;and why leaders must model the behaviors they expect from others.

Their conversation explores the power of culture as a competitive advantage and why alignment matters more than strategy alone. Chris shares the lessons learned from transforming a nearly 100-year-old company and why creating a great culture requires the same discipline and intentionality as building anything designed to last.

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