Defining Moments – A Conversation With George Lombardi And Michael Mullins (Video)

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Moments that change everything don’t happen by chance. They’re built over years of trust, persistence, and hard-earned experience.
We call them Defining Moments.
In our latest installment, Partners George Lombardi and Michael Mullins reflect on the moments that shaped their careers and the people who made them possible.
From securing a client after years of relationship building to winning landmark cases, George and Mike share the moments that shaped their careers and the aspects of the firm’s culture that have kept them at Winston Taylor throughout their careers. The conversation also explores the common ground between litigation and transactional work, the evolving role of AI in legal practice, and their advice for the next generation of lawyers.
Because breakthrough moments don’t arrive overnight. It’s the preparation, creativity, determination, and working shoulder to shoulder that get us there.
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