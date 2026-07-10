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10 July 2026

Defining Moments – A Conversation With George Lombardi And Michael Mullins (Video)

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Winston Taylor

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Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.

With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.

Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.

Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.

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Partners George Lombardi and Michael Mullins share the pivotal career moments shaped by years of trust, persistence, and hard-earned experience. The conversation explores how breakthrough moments in litigation and transactional work are built through preparation, creativity, and collaboration, while also examining the evolving role of AI in legal practice and offering guidance for emerging lawyers.
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Michael T. Mullins
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Moments that change everything don’t happen by chance. They’re built over years of trust, persistence, and hard-earned experience.

We call them Defining Moments.

In our latest installment, Partners George Lombardi and Michael Mullins reflect on the moments that shaped their careers and the people who made them possible.

From securing a client after years of relationship building to winning landmark cases, George and Mike share the moments that shaped their careers and the aspects of the firm’s culture that have kept them at Winston Taylor throughout their careers. The conversation also explores the common ground between litigation and transactional work, the evolving role of AI in legal practice, and their advice for the next generation of lawyers.

Because breakthrough moments don’t arrive overnight. It’s the preparation, creativity, determination, and working shoulder to shoulder that get us there.

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Michael T. Mullins
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