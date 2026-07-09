Bend, Don’t Break Your Supply Chains: Key Insights On Resilience, Technology, And Organizational Change

The responses of the Reuters Supply Chain USA 2026 attendees may be consistent with your own experience. The waves of disruptions seem never-ending, yet the resources required to handle them are limited.

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In the room, the response was unanimous. When the moderator asked conference attendees, “How many of you have experienced a significant supply chain disruption in the last 12 months due to geopolitical or market volatility?” all hands shot up.

Then came the follow‑up: “Does finance approve the investments you need to address those issues?” This time, all hands came down.

The responses of the Reuters Supply Chain USA 2026 attendees may be consistent with your own experience. The waves of disruptions seem never-ending, yet the resources required to handle them are limited. In addition to this constraint, your sales team is demanding that you service and retain all customers.

The truth is that not all problems are solved by financial investment. Instead of viewing your supply chain as a cost center to optimize, see it as an existential business challenge that demands a completely new playbook, one that is flexible and resilient. Gone are the days when the supply chain team followed a well-trodden path: reducing costs, increasing efficiency, predicting demand, and locking in prices. Those organizations that are prepared for the future are building supply chains that can bend without breaking and cultivating a culture that can thrive amid constant disruption. They recognize that three themes for practical shifts shared by conference speakers and panelists are critical to creating the resilience playbook. Here is a simple definition of resilience to keep in mind as we review the themes: doing good when things around you are bad.

Good data wins, not perfect data

What We Heard: A leading retailer realized that waiting for highly precise demand forecasts was causing it to fall behind the competition. Rather than spending weeks validating data, they decided to act on an 80% confidence level, decreasing planning cycles from six weeks to two. The message was blunt: perfect data, acted on slowly, loses to imperfect data, acted on fast.

Why This Matters: Most supply chain teams are drowning in data they don't use. It's not clean enough; it needs one more validation; it requires sign-off from three levels. While your competitors are making decisions, your team is still deliberating in committee.

What to Do: Identify one critical planning decision in your supply chain (e.g., demand forecasting, sourcing, inventory). Find a dataset that is 75-80% reliable, use it this week to drive a decision, and measure the outcome. You'll learn more from one imperfect decision than from months of analysis.

You must “do” AI!

What We Heard: AI was an ever-present theme among every panel, presentation, and case study. The clear message from those who have deployed it? AI isn’t replacing supply chain professionals. It's augmenting them by identifying anomalies, running scenarios, and stress-testing plans. It goes beyond automating routine, well-defined tasks. It tackles higher-complexity, unstructured work while also enabling humans to probe situations more quickly, uncover deeper insights, and stress-test scenarios. This dual capability frees supply chain professionals to focus on strategic decision-making and gives them greater flexibility in addressing evolving challenges.

Why This Matters: Leaders are feeling the pressure to “do AI” in their supply chains. Yet many are looking for use cases with proven ROI rather than hype. Companies that have found success are using AI to address specific, well-defined problems. For example, demand forecasting, scenario modeling, and supplier risk identification demonstrate measurable ROI.

What to Do: To identify valuable use cases, start by asking what supply chain decision takes us the longest, requires the most data, or addresses a problem we encounter frequently. Build a business case, measure the outcome, and scale it from there. Don’t make governance an afterthought, including token costs. Ensure there is a human in the loop to own the outcome, and verify and review the results provided.

People make organizations adaptable, not the other way around

What We Heard: You can have the best technology in the world, but if people aren’t aligned with it, failure is inevitable. This extends to your sponsors as wellalso extends to your sponsors, especially Finance. Show them value continuously as the project unfolds, don't wait until the end to prove it.

Why This Matters: People, not systems, are the backbone of organizational flexibility. Supply chain transformation requires professionals who can bend with change, not break under pressure. These key employees need to assess risk across the supply chain, evaluate financial impacts and ROIs of investments, and then execute collaboratively across procurement, planning, operations, and finance. Whether driven by new tools, market disruption, or evolving business priorities, organizations that invest in upskilling their teams to think beyond their functional silos gain competitive resilience. This demands all-around team players who understand how their decisions ripple across the organization. Companies that combine technical depth with cross-functional fluency create workforces that adapt, solve problems, and drive value regardless of the challenges that emerge.

What to Do: Before rolling out any new process or tool, develop clear messages and well-designed change management programs. Define what is changing and why. Provide a detailed value proposition so team members understand the tangible benefits of a successful rollout and how they can grow in their role (what does it mean for me?). Transformation programs that work involve frontline teams in the design, not just the implementation. Ensure “buy-in” from your employees and develop each of them into a change agent within the company by upskilling them in their particular functional area.

Three themes, one outcome

Successful organizations recognize that these three themes are intertwined and mutually reinforcing. Moving fast with data that is “good enough” and adopting AI to drive rapid, insightful decision-making can only happen if the people carrying out the work understand the what and the why. The companies that get ahead are those ready to bend their supply chains in times of disruption, supported by aligned teams who move fast and learn quickly.

What's next?

The disruptions are continuing in real time, and building a responsive, resilient supply chain doesn’t happen overnight. Start small: identify an important, but imperfect, data set that can be acted upon. Identify an AI use case that can be implemented and that solves a real business problem. Measure outcomes and make improvements. Devote time to understanding why your team resisted change in the past and create a plan to overcome this. These steps will signal progress toward building a supply chain that bends but doesn’t break.

Four simple KPIs to measure business resilience along with your financial performance are the following to measure your organization’s resilience

Master data accuracy Time to survive (cost, quality, or service impacts) Impact on performance when disrupted Time to recover from the impact

What's one supply chain decision in your business that's taking too long or relying on outdated thinking? Let's talk about how to bend it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.