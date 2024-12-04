2025 Global IT Spend Expected To Increase By 9.3%

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.
Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.
In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.
As organizations prepare for 2025, IT spending remains at the
top of the list. Global IT spending in 2025 is expected to
approximate $5.75 trillion, a 9.3% increase over 2024 - and one of
the highest percentage increases this century.
Most of the spending increase will be on software and data
centers. The increase will only be partially driven by AI. While AI
spending will continue beyond 2025, most organizations will spend a
small percentage of their IT budgets on gen AI software
deployments.
What is clear is that IT spending will remain table stakes for
most businesses to survive and thrive. What do you think?
.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.