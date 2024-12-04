ARTICLE
4 December 2024

2025 Global IT Spend Expected To Increase By 9.3%

As organizations prepare for 2025, IT spending remains at the top of the list. Global IT spending in 2025 is expected to approximate $5.75 trillion, a 9.3% increase over 2024 - and one of the highest percentage increases this century.

Most of the spending increase will be on software and data centers. The increase will only be partially driven by AI. While AI spending will continue beyond 2025, most organizations will spend a small percentage of their IT budgets on gen AI software deployments.

What is clear is that IT spending will remain table stakes for most businesses to survive and thrive. What do you think?

