ARTICLE
24 February 2025

The Trump Sessions: Tariffs, Trade, CFIUS, Sanctions And M&A (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
President Trump has begun his second term in office with a flurry of executive orders that signal a significant change of direction for the U.S. both domestically and internationally.
United States Government, Public Sector
Ken Rivlin,Michael Walsh,Alain Dermarkar
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

President Trump has begun his second term in office with a flurry of executive orders that signal a significant change of direction for the U.S. both domestically and internationally.

With new opportunities and risks emerging at speed, we are hosting a series of regular podcasts where our experts will analyze the key developments and provide practical guidance on how to respond.

In the first of these sessions, we explored:

  • Strategies to navigate the increasingly volatile tariff landscape.
  • Prospects for inbound and outbound M&A.
  • What we can expect from CFIUS over the next four years.
  • How domestic dealmakers are responding to the new administration.

Listen to our podcast here, or download the transcript.

Download the transcript

The Trump sessions: tariffs, trade, CFIUS, sanctions and M&A (transcript)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ken Rivlin
Ken Rivlin
Photo of Michael Walsh
Michael Walsh
Photo of Maura Rezendes
Maura Rezendes
Photo of Alain Dermarkar
Alain Dermarkar
Photo of Victor Ho
Victor Ho
Photo of Patrick Mischo
Patrick Mischo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More