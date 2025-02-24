The Trump Sessions: Tariffs, Trade, CFIUS, Sanctions And M&A (Podcast)

President Trump has begun his second term in office with a flurry of executive orders that signal a significant change of direction for the U.S. both domestically and internationally.
With new opportunities and risks emerging at speed, we are hosting a series of regular podcasts where our experts will analyze the key developments and provide practical guidance on how to respond.
In the first of these sessions, we explored:
- Strategies to navigate the increasingly volatile tariff landscape.
- Prospects for inbound and outbound M&A.
- What we can expect from CFIUS over the next four years.
- How domestic dealmakers are responding to the new administration.
The Trump sessions: tariffs, trade, CFIUS, sanctions and M&A
