Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

It is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States. A 90-day pause will be implemented in United States foreign development assistance for assessment of programmatic efficiencies and consistency with United States foreign policy. Furthermore, each department and agency must review relevant foreign assistance programs and make determinations on their continuation. New obligations and disbursements of foreign development assistance funds may resume for a program prior to the end of the 90-day period if a review is conducted, and the Secretary of State or his designee, in consultation with the Director of OMB, decide to continue the program in the same or modified form.

