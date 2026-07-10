Proposed EB-5 Changes: What Investors And Regional Centers Should Know Now

On July 2, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a proposed rule that would update the EB-5 investor regulations to more fully implement...

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On July 2, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a proposed rule that would update the EB-5 investor regulations to more fully implement the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. The proposal is not yet final, and public comments are due by August 31, 2026. Still, investors, families, regional centers, developers, and promoters should review the proposal now because some provisions reflect existing law or current USCIS practice.

What Changed

EB-5 is the immigrant investor program that may allow a foreign national, spouse, and qualifying children to pursue green cards if the investor makes a qualifying investment in a U.S. business and creates at least 10 full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.

The proposed rule would reorganize the EB-5 regulations, clarify key definitions, implement priority date retention, address fraud and national security concerns, and clarify investment amounts, job creation rules, investment duration, and required evidence.

The core investment amounts remain tied to the 2022 law: $1,050,000 for a standard EB-5 investment, or $800,000 for an investment in a targeted employment area, known as a TEA, or qualifying infrastructure project. DHS also proposes a $1,400,000 investment amount for “high employment” areas and automatic inflation adjustments beginning January 1, 2027, and every five years after that.

The proposal would also tighten documentation and oversight. Investors should expect close review of the lawful source and path of funds, including funds used for administrative fees. Regional centers would face stronger audit, site visit, recordkeeping, fund administration, promoter-registration, and compliance obligations. DHS also proposes to remove troubled-business eligibility for future filings and to eliminate reliance on repaid bridge financing as a basis to show EB-5 job creation.

The proposal may affect prospective EB-5 investors, current investors with pending petitions, conditional permanent residents preparing to remove conditions, regional centers, new commercial enterprises, job-creating entities, developers, fund administrators, migration agents, and promoters.

It may also matter to students, workers, and families considering EB-5 as part of a longer-term immigration plan. The rule would generally apply prospectively to filings made after the final rule’s effective date, with several important exceptions.

The practical impact is planning. Investors may need stronger documentation before filing, especially where funds come from business income, gifts, loans, asset sales, currency exchanges, or digital assets. Projects may need to revisit TEA analysis, job creation models, bridge financing, promoter agreements, fund controls, and compliance systems.

For investors already in the process, priority date retention and investor protections may be important if a regional center is terminated or a project entity is debarred. However, these protections are technical and time-sensitive, so affected investors should not assume they apply automatically.

What Affected Individuals and Employers Can Do Now

Confirm what is current law and what is only proposed. Do not change strategy based solely on a proposed rule without reviewing how it affects your filing date and facts. Preserve source-of-funds records. Keep tax returns, bank statements, business records, loan documents, gift records, sale agreements, and currency-transfer records. Review project documents carefully. Investors should understand how the project plans to meet job creation, TEA, redeployment, and compliance requirements. Regional centers should update compliance systems. Audit readiness, promoter agreements, fund administration, and recordkeeping will become increasingly important. Track timing. Filing dates, visa availability, priority dates, and I-829 removal-of-conditions deadlines can materially affect strategy. Monitor the final rule. The final version may differ from the proposal after the public comment period.

The proposed EB-5 rule is not a reason for panic, but it is a reason to prepare. Investors and project sponsors should focus on documentation, compliance, timing, and careful review of project assumptions before filing or making major immigration decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.