The Trump Gold Card And Proposed Trump Platinum Card: Legal, Practical, Tax, And Economic Considerations For High-Net-Worth Immigrants

Executive Summary

The Trump Gold Card immigration program has now been formally launched and is accepting applicants. It portends to offer a pathway to U.S. lawful permanent residence in exchange for a substantial monetary contribution to the U.S. government. A related Trump Platinum Card program has been publicly described but has not yet launched and is not currently accepting applications.

While these programs have generated significant attention among high-net-worth individuals, they also raise novel legal, constitutional, tax, and policy questions, including concerns regarding statutory authority, refundability, tax treatment, economic benefit to the United States, and long-term program durability.

This article provides a comprehensive overview for potential applicants and their advisors.

**NOTE – Green and Spiegel does not advise on issues related to tax or investment. You should consult with a qualified and competent tax attorney or advisor as to any tax related matters.

Overview of the Programs

Trump Gold Card (Launched)

The Trump Gold Card is a new immigration initiative administered through the Department of Homeland Security pursuant to executive action. The program:

Requires payment of a $15,000 DHS processing fee

Requires, if the application advances, an unrestricted "gift" of $1 million to the U.S. Treasury (or $2 million in certain sponsored cases)

Purports to lead to lawful permanent resident (green card) status, generally within existing employment-based immigrant visa classifications

The program is currently live and accepting applications via a federal government portal.

Notably, the Gold Card differs materially from prior investor-based programs in that it:

Does not require investment in a U.S. business

Does not require job creation

Does not require active commercial activity

Trump Platinum Card (Proposed, Not Launched)

The Trump Platinum Card has been publicly described but is not yet operational. According to publicly available descriptions:

Applicants may join a waiting list only

The proposed contribution is $5 million, plus a processing fee

Marketing materials suggest limited U.S. physical presence requirements and favorable tax treatment on non-U.S. income

At present, there is no application process, no binding legal framework, and no confirmed launch date for the Platinum Card.

Constitutional and Statutory Legitimacy

Congressional Authority Over Immigration

Under the U.S. Constitution and the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), Congress holds plenary authority over immigrant visa categories, numerical limits, and eligibility criteria.

While the executive branch has discretion to administer and interpret immigration law, it cannot create new immigrant classifications or materially alter eligibility requirements absent statutory authorization.

The Gold Card program was established via executive order directing agencies to implement the program "consistent with applicable law." This language implicitly acknowledges the legal constraint.

Legal Vulnerability

Key legal concerns include:

Absence of enabling legislation explicitly authorizing a residency-for-payment program

Potential conflict with INA provisions governing employment-based immigrant visas and numerical caps

Risk that courts may view the program as exceeding executive authority (ultra vires)

As a result, the program faces meaningful litigation risk, and there is no assurance that approvals issued today would be immune from future judicial invalidation.

Program Rollout and Processing Timelines

Initial Processing

Government statements suggest that preliminary vetting and processing may occur relatively quickly, potentially within weeks or months. However, this should not be confused with actual immigrant visa availability.

Visa Number Backlogs

Even if an application is approved:

Immigrant visa numbers remain subject to statutory annual limits

Applicants from high-demand countries (e.g., India, China, Mexico, Philippines) may face significant waiting periods

Adjustment of status or consular processing timelines will depend on the Visa Bulletin and priority date movement

Accordingly, approval does not necessarily translate into immediate permanent residence.

Fees, Contributions, and Refundability

Filing Fees

The $15,000 processing fee is expressly nonrefundable, regardless of outcome.

Treasury Contributions ("Gifts")

The $1 million / $2 million payment is characterized as a voluntary, unrestricted gift to the U.S. government.

Based on current program materials:

The contribution is not refundable if the application is denied

There is no published refund mechanism if the program is later suspended, enjoined, or invalidated

Recovery of funds in the event of unconstitutionality would likely require separate litigation or congressional action

Applicants should therefore treat all funds as fully at risk.

Source of Funds: Cryptocurrency and Compliance Considerations

Although the program does not currently accept cryptocurrency as a direct method of payment, some applicants may seek to fund their contribution using assets derived from cryptocurrency holdings.

This raises important compliance considerations.

Lawful Source of Funds

All applicants must demonstrate that contributed funds are:

Lawfully obtained

Fully traceable

Not derived from criminal activity, sanctions violations, or prohibited transactions

For crypto-derived funds, this typically requires:

Clear documentation of acquisition history

Evidence of lawful trading, mining, staking, or business activity

Conversion of crypto assets into fiat currency through regulated exchanges

AML, Sanctions, and National Security Review

Funds sourced from cryptocurrency are subject to heightened scrutiny under:

Failure to adequately document crypto source of funds may result in denial, referral for investigation, or long-term immigration consequences.

Tax Treatment and Legal Validity

Gold Card Holders

Gold Card recipients are treated as U.S. lawful permanent residents for tax purposes, meaning:

Worldwide income is subject to U.S. taxation

Full reporting obligations apply (FBAR, FATCA, etc.)

There is no statutory tax exemption associated with Gold Card status.

Platinum Card Tax Claims

The proposed Platinum Card suggests favorable tax treatment on non-U.S. income. However:

Only Congress may alter tax residency rules or exemptions

The executive branch cannot lawfully exempt individuals from federal income tax by programmatic declaration

Any claimed tax benefit would therefore face substantial legal risk and should not be relied upon absent statutory change.

Economic Impact: Job Creation and Skilled-Worker Shortages

Job Creation

Unlike the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, the Gold Card:

Does not require job creation

Does not require business investment

require business investment Does not mandate economic development activity

Funds are not earmarked for infrastructure, employment, or regional development. As a result, the program provides no measurable or enforceable job-creation benefit.

Skilled and Specialized Workers

The program also does not target U.S. labor shortages:

No education or skill requirements

No alignment with Department of Labor shortage occupations

No prioritization of STEM, healthcare, or advanced technical fields

While some participants may be highly skilled, this is incidental rather than intentional.

Policy Implications

From an economic-policy standpoint, the program functions primarily as a revenue-raising mechanism, not a workforce or innovation strategy. This may increase political opposition and reduce long-term program stability.

Use by U.S. Citizens or Green Card Holders Seeking to Renounce

Some individuals have asked whether a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident could:

Renounce status, and Re-enter the U.S. under a Gold or Platinum Card arrangement

Legal Barriers

The Reed Amendment renders individuals inadmissible if they renounced citizenship for tax-avoidance purposes

The exit tax regime under IRC §877A may apply

Immigration officers retain discretion to examine intent and timing

Attempting to use the program to avoid U.S. taxation after renunciation would carry substantial legal risk and could result in permanent inadmissibility.

Conclusion and Client Guidance

Current Status

Gold Card: Live and accepting applications

Platinum Card: Proposed only; no active filings

Key Risks

Constitutional and statutory uncertainty

No refund protection

No guaranteed visa availability

No job creation or labor-market benefit

Potential tax and enforcement exposure

Practical Takeaway

The Trump Gold Card should be viewed as a high-cost, high-risk immigration pathway, fundamentally different from traditional employment-based or investment-based visas. Prospective applicants should proceed only after:

Comprehensive legal review

Tax planning across jurisdictions

Careful evaluation of alternative immigration strategies

The Trump Gold Card and proposed Trump Platinum Card programs present complex and evolving legal issues with significant financial, immigration, and compliance risk. High-net-worth individuals considering these options should seek experienced immigration counsel before proceeding.

