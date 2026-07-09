Mandatory CPSC eFiling Is Here

Since 2008, importers and domestic manufacturers of CPSC-regulated consumer products have been required to maintain a Certificate of Compliance: a Children’s Product Certificate (CPC) for children’s products, or a General Certificate of Conformity (GCC) for regulated general-use products, and produce it on request.

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Key Takeaways

Starting July 8, 2026 , importers of most regulated consumer products must electronically file (eFile) Certificate of Compliance data into CBP’s ACE system at the time of entry, no longer on request.

, importers of most regulated consumer products must electronically file (eFile) Certificate of Compliance data into CBP’s ACE system at the time of entry, no longer on request. At launch, CPSC does not intend to have ACE reject entries or deny admission solely for failure to eFile, only warning messages. But CPSC will still enforce certificate requirements, seek seizure of non-compliant goods, and adjust your risk score.

A testing exemption or determination does not eliminate the certificate. You must still issue a certificate citing the rule and naming the exemption. This is a trap that catches importers who assume “exempt” means “nothing to file.”

Products entering a Foreign Trade Zone and later withdrawn for consumption or warehousing get a later effective date: January 8, 2027 .

. The eFiling rule changes how certificate data is filed, not which products need a certificate. Certification has been required since 2008.

A Compliance Shift Disguised as a Filing Update

Since 2008, importers and domestic manufacturers of CPSC-regulated consumer products have been required to maintain a Certificate of Compliance: a Children’s Product Certificate (CPC) for children’s products, or a General Certificate of Conformity (GCC) for regulated general-use products, and produce it on request. Under the Final Rule, the CPSC approved on December 18, 2024 (effective July 8, 2026), that model flips. Certificate data must be transmitted proactively, at the time of entry, through CBP’s Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) via the CPSC Partner Government Agency (PGA) Message Set.

The operational consequence is bigger than it sounds. Compliance data that used to sit in a back-office file now has to be structured, accurate, and broker-ready before the shipment arrives. For an importer running multiple SKUs across multiple suppliers, even minor data inconsistencies can surface at entry rather than months later in an audit.

Trap #1: “Warning, Not Reject” Is Not the Same as “Safe”

Per CPSC’s own guidance, at this time, CPSC does not intend to have ACE send reject messages for missing PGA data and does not intend to deny entry solely for failure to e-file. The agency will instead send warning messages. Importers who assume a warning means no consequences open themselves up to risk.

CPSC continues to enforce certificate requirements and will request that CBP seize non-compliant products. CPSC will adjust an entry line’s risk score based on the certificate data you provide, meaning incomplete or absent filings raise your profile for holds and exams, while clean filings lower it.

Treating eFiling as optional because nothing gets rejected on July 8 is how a manageable compliance update becomes a targeted, higher-scrutiny problem over the following months.

Trap #2: A Testing Exemption Does Not Eliminate the Certificate

The second trap catches importers who hear “your product is exempt from third-party testing” and conclude there is nothing to certify or file. CPSC’s guidance is explicit to the contrary. Where a product is subject to an exemption, exception, or a CPSC determination (a children’s blanket is the classic example), the manufacturer or importer must still create and issue a certificate citing all applicable rules, and listing the exemption or determination claimed in place of a third-party laboratory.

In other words, “exempt from testing” is not “exempt from certifying.” The certificate still exists, must still be accurate, and must still flow into ACE at entry. An importer who skips the certificate because they believe the exemption excuses it has not saved a step; they have created a gap that surfaces precisely when CPSC is scoring their entries.

The Strategy: What to File and How to Prepare

Two compliance paths exist for transmitting the data, and the right one depends on how often you import the same products:

Full PGA Message Set. You give your customs broker the full product certificate, and the broker files the data in the CPSC PGA Message Set at entry. No registry account required. Reference PGA Message Set. You pre-enter certificate data into the (optional) CPSC Product Registry, receive certificate identifiers, and hand those identifiers to your broker. More efficient for repeat importers, but it requires upfront data discipline. The Product Registry is optional, not mandatory.

The Seven Data Elements Behind Every Certificate

Whichever path you choose, the underlying CPC must contain seven required elements. Map every regulated SKU against this list now — missing data here is what produces warnings, holds, and risk-score penalties at entry:

Product identification — described in enough detail to match the certificate to the product(s) it covers and no others. Each applicable CPSC safety rule — cited individually; if an exemption/determination applies, the rule must still be cited (the exemption is noted under element 6). Identification of the certifying manufacturer or importer — name, full mailing address, and telephone number. Contact for the person maintaining test records — name, full mailing address, email, and telephone. Date and place of manufacture — at least month/year, and city, state (if applicable), and country. Date(s) and place(s) of testing — exemption/determination citations may be included here. Identification of the CPSC-accepted third-party lab — name, full mailing address, and telephone (small-batch registrants include their CPSC registration number).

eFiling Action List

Inventory your regulated SKUs. Identify every product subject to a CPSC rule, ban, or standard. Use CPSC’s Regulatory Robot to confirm coverage — and remember CPSC’s ~600 flagged HTS classifications are a guide, not a safe harbor; you remain responsible regardless of whether your code appears. Confirm CPC vs. GCC for each product and verify that a current, accurate certificate exists for each one. Check exemptions the right way. For any product you believe is exempt from testing, confirm that a certificate is still issued, citing the rule and the exemption claimed. Account for testing lead time. Testing cycles can take weeks or months; certificates that depend on new testing cannot be created at the last minute. Choose your filing path (Full vs. Reference Message Set) and, if repeat-importing, begin the Product Registry process early — it takes time. Brief your customs broker now. Confirm exactly what data they need, in what format, and how far ahead of arrival. Flag your FTZ flows. If you import through a Foreign Trade Zone, calendar the January 8, 2027, effective date separately.

Risk Scores Reward the Prepared

CPSC built eFiling to sharpen its risk-assessment targeting, which means the system is designed to reward importers who file complete, accurate certificate data with lower scrutiny, and to concentrate holds and examinations on those who don’t. Importers who treat July 8 as a genuine operational deadline (not a soft suggestion because nothing gets “rejected”) position themselves on the favorable side of that algorithm. Those who rely on the old “produce-on-request” habit, or who assume an exemption excuses the certificate, hand CPSC a reason to look closer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.