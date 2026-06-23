[ROUNDUP] ICPA Creating The Next Generation Of Trade

In this exciting episode of Simply Trade News Roundup, host Annik Sobing welcomes Elisabeth Sherrell from the International Compliance Professionals Association (ICPA) and Jacob Boggs, a young trade compliance professional who recently graduated and is already making waves in the industry.

ICPA is a non-profit, global trade compliance community dedicated to supporting professionals in international trade. Through networking, education, and resource sharing, ICPA provides tools, insights, and opportunities to help members stay informed, connected, and effective in a complex regulatory environment.

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In this exciting episode of Simply Trade News Roundup, host Annik Sobing welcomes Elisabeth Sherrell from the International Compliance Professionals Association (ICPA) and Jacob Boggs, a young trade compliance professional who recently graduated and is already making waves in the industry.

The conversation centers on breaking into trade compliance as a student or recent graduate, the value of ICPA membership and conferences, and how the next generation of trade professionals is building community and legacy in this field. Elisabeth and Jacob share inspiring stories about overcoming fear, taking the first step, and the importance of networking at industry events.

This episode is a must-listen for students, recent graduates, and anyone considering a career in trade compliance. It’s packed with practical advice, encouragement, and real talk about navigating conferences, making connections, and finding your place in the trade compliance community—even if you feel like you don’t belong yet

Transcript

Machine Operated Script:

Annik (00:39)

Hello everyone, welcome to the Simply Trade News Roundup. I’m back and I’m back in a new studio. So if you’re watching, you’ll see a little nice backdrop. You’ll also see two more people with me, by the way, whom I’ll introduce right now because this is an interesting episode because we’re kind of reflecting on a conference we recently went to, which is the ICPA conference. It was the fall conference in Dallas, Texas. And lots happened. We kind of deprive that already, I think.

but there was one special thing that was going on which we will discuss right now. But first let me introduce, first off we have a special guest who has not been on, which is why I’m introducing him first. It’s Jacob Boggs. Hi Jacob, how are you?

Jacob Boggs (01:22)

Good, how are you?

Annik (01:23)

I’m great. And then we have, well, she’s been on the podcast multiple times. You guys should know her by now. And if you don’t, then you will soon know her because you are going to want to sign up for this. Elizabeth Cheryl. ⁓ Hi, Elizabeth. Thank you so much. Elizabeth is, well, she leads the member engagement and events at ICPA. She’s all, I feel like you do basically everything. I mean, you have a lot of great people and a great team, but.

Elisabeth Sherrell (01:27)

you

Annik (01:49)

You do so much at ICPA and you kind of represent the entire organization, which is why I’m so grateful that you’re on today. And then you probably, okay, so the listeners are probably wondering, do I have someone who has never been on who is barely getting to know trade and Elizabeth on? And you know what? That’s a great question and we’ll get into that and you’ll love it because there’s so much opportunity here.

Elisabeth Sherrell (01:56)

Thank you.

Annik (02:12)

Jacob is a recent scholarship recipient who attended the Dallas Conference and is now aiming to build a career I believe in ITAR, right? Yes. So Jacob, I want to start with you. you went to ICPA this year. Well, you went to the Dallas Conf… was it… See, I’m like already thinking we’re in 2026. You went to the ICPA Conference this year. It was a fall conference. And tell us how…

Jacob Boggs (02:21)

Correct. Yes.

Annik (02:37)

How did it happen? How did you make it to the ICBA conference? Because everything was paid for and you got to learn so much for your future career and kind of step into the trade profession world. So tell us more about that.

Jacob Boggs (02:52)

Sure, so for last couple of months I’ve been on LinkedIn just adding and networking as much as I can about the Ito space. And then that’s when I reached Elizabeth and we started talking a little bit and she wanted to have a few calls with me. We talked a little bit about why I’m going into my ITAR space and why I enjoy it and why I enjoy to learn about it. And she was like,

why do you come to ICPA in Texas this October? I was like, that sounds cool. So she made me have a presentation to send to her board members. And it was about a five minute long presentation about my entire story of why I want to go into this. And I was approved. And then I went and it was fantastic.

Annik (03:35)

Okay, let me take a step back real quick. Why do you want, why did you want to get into the ITAR space? Because I feel like you don’t hear that a lot. I definitely have never heard it when I was in college. Hey yeah, I wanna step into the ITAR. I did not even know what ITAR is in college. So, and no one even taught me. So I’m wondering, how did you figure out the space of ITAR?

Jacob Boggs (03:58)

Sure. So let’s see. Also with my first work job, I worked for the International Rescue Committee. It’s all about human rights and getting refugees positions in America and for them to live in America. And I went through daily talking with these refugees about how they were

involved in gun violence and how they lost their kids and stuff like that due to conflict. And I was thinking like, how can we mitigate this process for not to let more refugees go through this? And so that’s where I’m back to my graduate studies. And I am doing international security and I’m focusing on the weapons trade to regulate

guns and drones and missiles going into corrupted countries. And I was like, okay, what is regulation? Okay, that’s ITO. And so that’s how I got into the ITO space with the humanitarian perspective of going into

Annik (04:56)

And do you think right now in college, do you learn a lot about that? so ICPA had an ITAR track, was half of the week was basically dedicated to ITAR because it’s becoming a huge space and people need to stay up to par and educated and Elizabeth can talk a little bit more about that right now. But for you, Jacob, when you came to the conference you also got to learn about

other trade compliance areas. But ITAR per se, did you learn new things that sparked more interest in the field?

Jacob Boggs (05:28)

guess, during the whole classes and the lessons and learning, it was very in-depth. I will say that. And there was a lot of stuff that I just had no idea what was going on. But it helped me understand that there’s a lot more to learn, and there’s a lot more that makes me excited about ITER and learning about it. As well as talking to people in this space, I feel like I’ve learned a lot more through the people.

than the lessons, but I know that I can always go back to the lessons to learn more about the details.

Annik (05:57)

Yeah, and obviously you want to secure a future job. And how did that conference work for you in terms of networking, maybe finding companies that you could possibly work with in the future?

Jacob Boggs (06:10)

Sure. So during ICPA, they had lots of booths as well. So I could actually talk to the companies that work in that type of business. For example, Global Eyes was a great one. shout out. And they were really good with talking with me about the whole ITAR compliance. And I learned a lot from them. that made me become more secure.

Annik (06:21)

Shout out.

Jacob Boggs (06:32)

stable and thought of going to this space due to Global Eyes

Annik (06:36)

wow, so it seems like you’re already connecting and talking to some companies that you could possibly work with, right?

Jacob Boggs (06:43)

Yes, and still today and throughout this next few months I’ve been meeting with like KPMG, another shout out, or KYG Trade.

Annik (06:46)

Really?

I love that. Should we just give

a shout out to all of the sponsors because they’re all incredible? That is awesome. No, you know, we in college, you do have job fairs and stuff, but I just don’t think that the trade world is fully in the college. Well, I don’t know, field yet, or there’s not much emphasis on trade, let’s just say, because when I mean, we have supply chain, we learn about supply chain, but there’s not.

Elisabeth Sherrell (06:56)

Shout out,

Jacob Boggs (06:57)

Yeah.

Annik (07:16)

fully ITAR space or I mean, EAR, just not import, export. I don’t hear that a lot in college. And so when you mentioned that right now, I mean, that’s a great opportunity because finding jobs is hard nowadays. So the fact that you get the opportunity and get to learn everything on ITAR or, you know, starting to learn about it, I think that’s incredible. And you’re really understanding that, you know, certifications and continuing education is important.

I kind of want to move over to Elizabeth now because, you know, Jake was a sponsorship recipient. Recipient, here we go with that word. And that’s an opportunity you guys offer nowadays, but has it been around for a while or did this barely kick off to the way it is now?

Elisabeth Sherrell (08:00)

It is, so, huh. It’s been around. We’ve had scholarships in the past, but the scholarships that we’ve offered historically are only for members and their children, like for anything. And I always joke and it’s like, maybe not a joke, but I do joke about it that, know, underwater.

basket weaving, right? And so there is an element that is lost as far as our core values for trade compliance development and professional development in this space when we’re just giving away scholarships for any area of study, right? So we’ve been talking about it for quite some time. And one of the things that we discussed as an education committee,

committed to furthering trade compliance as a profession was, how can we use this money that we’ve set aside for scholarships in a different way, in a new way? And one of the things that popped up was this opportunity, was bringing someone actually to the event. And it’s funny because Jake is not wrong. He literally just reached out to me on LinkedIn and I just happened to answer. don’t…

answer those very often. So it was kind of a rare, it was all just lining up the way it was supposed to, right? Like I feel like it was so meant to be. And so, so he reaches out, he’s telling me his story. And when I heard his story, I was just like, yes, this is it. This is how you want people to find their way to international trade so that they have that heart and that passion that we see in like,

Annik (09:17)

Thank

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (09:34)

you know, here we’re go with another shout out with the Bonnie Kirsh’s of the world, the Jamie Adams of the world, the people who, when they talk about international trade compliance, their eyes light up to the point where if you’re not into it, you’re just like, ⁓ okay. Kind of like I am about gaming, you know, and gardening. I’m like, let’s talk about plants, you know, or fallout, you know. So for me, ⁓ I knew immediately that he was serious about this. And I felt like if we could get him in front of these people that come to our events, this family of trade nerds,

Jacob Boggs (09:52)

Thanks

Elisabeth Sherrell (10:02)

I just knew something would happen, right? Like I just anticipated exactly what he just told you happened. So the evolution of the scholarship becomes one where we said, let’s just do this. So I went to the board and I said, let’s make sure we can bring somebody here. And we just…

We came up with the money, we used some of the funds for that. And then it kind of just manifested from there. Everything lined up and we were able to not only bring him here for the whole week, but pay for his hotel, some of his meals. And it just worked out. And I think his experience is…

exactly what we were looking for and we just hope to continue. That doesn’t mean we’re not, I want people to know that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to not give scholarships to your children anymore for underwater basket weaving, right? We’re not saying we won’t do that. It is simply that we’re going to expand what we’re offering to include.

bringing people, these college kids to our events so that they can experience. Because I think he’s right. I think that one of the most important aspects of what we do is networking for us, right? That’s a huge pillar. It’s not just the education, it’s the networking piece, right? Because how else do you get to know these people? He would have never probably been in touch with Globalized had it not been for this event. So, you know.

Annik (11:14)

Yeah.

And there’s

yeah, and there’s two things so obviously we get more I feel like more trade professionals listen to our podcast than non trade professionals as in you know Jacob because They just don’t know about it in college. So I’m thinking so one of the things why it is so great to have you two on is that one I want to get

college students that are interested in trade to listen to this podcast and see that there’s opportunity, you know, what happened to you. And maybe, I mean, if thousands of students now reach out to Elizabeth, they’re going to be, Elizabeth’s going to be like, whoa, whoa, whoa, I can’t give you guys all the scholarship, obviously.

Elisabeth Sherrell (11:59)

Well,

we’re putting something in place. Like I told Jake, like there’ll be now there’s gonna have to be he set the bar high, you know, like he did a he did a interview video. So, you know, it’s not just come because we want you there. You have to you have to earn it. And he did so.

Annik (12:08)

Yeah, yes.

Jacob Boggs (12:09)

Thank you.

Annik (12:14)

Exactly. But obviously there

is opportunity, so you’re not lost. And second, we do get a lot of business owners and trade professional listening, and you’re talking about funds for these people. And I’m just wondering, is there an opportunity for people to fund for that? Because I know a lot of businesses like to invest in college students coming to the industry, because one of the biggest things people talk about is that they don’t want people to come into this industry accidentally anymore.

Elisabeth Sherrell (12:32)

Yes.

Annik (12:43)

them to come in intentionally, just like Jacob. So how do you do that? Well, by providing these opportunities. Like how you’re doing it, you’re setting the bar. But how can these businesses or people help you, per se, or help ICPA, you know, bring these people? Like, is there an opportunity for them? Or how are you creating those funds for the students?

Elisabeth Sherrell (12:43)

Mmm.

Well,

there is. mean, we already have that pre amount set aside that we have been doing for over a decade now ⁓ that my mom, Anne, was a big part of. I believe Linda also helped her with that early on. I think this was something they’ve been doing for quite some time. So we already have our money set aside, but yes, we would love to partner with some of these companies. And some of the ones that he mentioned are strategic partners with us anyway. mean, off the top of my head, I think about the companies that are just at

involved in every single event and helping us with our mission and our vision is, know, like you said, KPMG, MIC, obviously global trade. I mean, you guys have been there for us so much. The charters, the Alliance drawbacks, there’s people that have really become like family. And so for those people that are really, I believe invested in trade, right? They’re not just some company that’s coming in looking for the next client.

they’re looking for the next connection. And there’s a difference there, right? And so if you understand that, then ICPA is valuable. And then maybe you want to invest in this too. Yes, we’re absolutely going to have something in the future where we can say this, ⁓ know, Jacob was sponsored by this particular, this particular company, right? Because here’s the thing. ⁓ One of the things my mom was really big on and ⁓ you know, I think a lot of people know my mom, but my mom’s analyst or one of the co-founders and

Annik (14:12)

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (14:23)

One of the things she was really big on was Disney, right? And Disney has this whole program.

Annik (14:28)

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (14:28)

And

you know this, Annick, because you’re in marketing too, and I was in marketing too. It’s like, how do you create a brand evangelist? You start with that very first interaction. So Disney brings people onto their campus and they do the little, they actually come to your college because they did to me and they talk about how wonderful they are. And then they, you know, there’s these steps that you go in and you become indoctrinated. Basically you’re in the Disney cult, right? And so that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re getting these kids in the cult. And so.

Annik (14:45)

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (14:53)

I mean, for lack of a better term, it where? Yeah, we are. It’s a trade coal and we’re in doctrine because the vision and mission of this committee is our dear president, Jim Urban said it best. He really did. And I took it and ran with it. We want to make trade compliance a visible and viable career path. I envision myself in three to five years going into one of my daughter’s elementaries.

Annik (14:53)

The Court of Trade.

Jacob Boggs (14:56)

Thank

Elisabeth Sherrell (15:17)

and talking about international trade compliance. You’re gonna have, your police officer and your fireman on career day, and then you’re gonna have a trade nerd. And so that is the vision is because this is not just a lucrative career path.

It’s one where I find most of the people connected to it are extremely passionate about it, right? And they move in all these different ways. Like you asked Bonnie and Kirsch about her evolution, Lila Landis, same thing. mean, they have these, the origin story is incredible, right? I stayed too late at work one day. I happened to be the one that spoke Spanish and the bill of lading was written in Spanish. That’s Lila Landis’ origin story, right? How did you fall into trade compliance? And it’s not that those aren’t great stories, but…

Annik (15:49)

That’s crazy.

Elisabeth Sherrell (15:57)

Jake’s gonna have a passion and a heart for this because of how he came here. He’s gonna love this industry. He’s not just gonna love this industry, he’s gonna love it ethically. And at the core of trade compliance is ethics, right? So his heart is in a different place. And so he’s kind of, I mean, I’ve kind of leaned on him a lot because he’s the model, the poster child, right? And so I’m gonna ask him, how was it?

Annik (16:08)

Yeah.

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (16:18)

And it

was great. Like I thought I was gonna have to baby this kid when he got here. I thought, okay, I gotta stay with him. And I knew how hard that was gonna be as an event planner, right? And then the chaos of my mom passing. And then I knew, my God, I’m gonna even more stress. Nope, nope, Jake had it. I didn’t even see him. He was out having dinner with people, going to business. But you know, I need to get that at some point what he did, those strategies.

Jacob Boggs (16:22)

you.

This is.

Annik (16:37)

Yes!

Elisabeth Sherrell (16:43)

I need to get that from him too, because you know, Anik, you could go to college and if you can’t talk to people, you’re not gonna have the same experience as he did. You’re just not, right? So.

Annik (16:52)

You’re

so right, but you’re also setting an environment up for success because you’re giving him a very open space like open-minded people very ⁓ you know open in discussing things and talking to people not just you know people that are Upper level or whatever they want to talk to everyone and they we want to because honestly every single person in trade Just wants to help other trade partners and say hey, what are you doing? How can we do this better? How can we help you? How can we connect? How can we do this?

Elisabeth Sherrell (17:02)

Yes.

Annik (17:21)

together that way, you know, we both don’t make mistakes. And I think that is the environment he steps into. And then obviously bringing his skills into the setting And it just happens to be amazing. And you know, the world runs on trade, unfortunately. there’s just, you know, firemen save the world and policemen save other people.

Elisabeth Sherrell (17:35)

Okay.

Annik (17:41)

Without trade, you also can’t live. ⁓

Elisabeth Sherrell (17:44)

Yes,

I remember what happened in Long Beach on Christmas after COVID. mean, people were freaking out because they don’t understand on a day to day basis. mean, myself included, I get on my phone and I dial it up on Amazon and heaven forbid it take more than 12 hours to get to me. I’m like, where was it? yeah, right. And so we forget that there’s these cargo ships and there and you know, and there’s important stuff going on to screen, you know, making sure that it’s coming in. And so, you know, I was talking to

Annik (17:48)

Right.

Yep. Why? What? Why?

Jacob Boggs (18:00)

Thanks.

Elisabeth Sherrell (18:13)

lady from Glasgow this morning from the convention and visitors bureau. And what’s really cool about trade right now is politics aside, the actions that the Trump administration has taken has diversified trade and in some good ways. mean, it’s made it very hard. I know, and I’m not in the space and I know how hard it is for these people right now, but it’s opening up new opportunities globally for trade to trade with different partners. And I mean, I think that that

Annik (18:32)

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (18:41)

is I think that was the key from Brussels, right? Diversity of trade. And I get excited about those kinds of things. Global disruptions, you know, like COVID, we say COVID was this terrible thing and it really was, but we wouldn’t be as far along in a lot of things if it hadn’t been. I don’t think we’d be as far ahead in the delivery of goods to our doorstep with a click. ⁓ COVID forced us out of our comfort zone. And I think this whole thing is too.

Exciting time for you to enter the atmosphere, Jake. This is gonna be a challenge, but it’s a cool time, I think.

Annik (19:09)

I know. Right. Right.

Jacob Boggs (19:10)

Thank

Well, I was just going to say that I really enjoy the chaos of it all. That’s what excites me the most.

Annik (19:16)

Yeah, and yeah, go ahead.

Elisabeth Sherrell (19:23)

Yes.

Annik (19:24)

That honestly

it is the most exciting because sometimes this is also so bad. I know where you’re coming from Elizabeth when you’re saying all those things because I say whatever is happening right now is the best thing that’s happening to us because we get to talk about it. What if there’s nothing going on? I don’t get to talk about anything. But again, terrible thing. Lots of people are struggling, working late hours, you know, and that is I don’t know how to figure it out. But

Elisabeth Sherrell (19:36)

Mm. Yeah, that’s a great point.

Annik (19:46)

I mean, we’re all becoming smarter here. We’re all getting smarter. We’re all becoming more diversified. We’re stepping out of our comfort zone, which is a good thing. Obviously, I’m not discussing the bad thing right now. I’m looking at the positive sides. Okay, I know there’s negative. ⁓ But nevertheless, I just want to touch on the upcoming conference just because we want to let people know. I do get questions on LinkedIn quite a lot. And they say, hey, I heard the discussion and…

Elisabeth Sherrell (19:57)

Right. Me too. Yes. Yes.

Annik (20:13)

and I’m going to come next ICPA. Oh, I haven’t been to ICPA in years. Now I’m going to come back because I see they’re doing so much different stuff. And I’m like, hello, where have you been? Let’s go. We’ll all be there. So whether you’re a student or a trade professional, of course, we want you at the upcoming ICPA conference. But talk a little bit more about it. When is it coming up? Where? And is there anything you’re excited for? That’s it.

Elisabeth Sherrell (20:23)

Yeah.

Jacob Boggs (20:23)

Yes, yes.

Elisabeth Sherrell (20:36)

Yeah.

⁓

So it is March 1st through the 4th of next of 2026 obviously and it’s going to be in San Antonio, Texas this year.

Annik (20:45)

Okay.

Elisabeth Sherrell (20:48)

which I love because I’m a Texan and I just, think that ⁓ San Antonio is one of the most magical places in Texas. Maybe in our country, it’s got the Riverwalk and it’s got this huge Hispanic culture that’s just really beautiful and it’s so well woven into the city itself. And so we’re gonna do a fiesta of compliance. Of course, we always have a theme and that’s what makes, I think that’s what sets us apart sometimes. And it was,

It can be jarring if it’s your first ICPA event to see the silliness and the fun that can go on. But that was something that ⁓ Anne and Linda wanted from the very beginning. They wanted it to be fun because you can learn anywhere, but it’s easier to learn and capture these things when you’re in a more relaxed environment. It truly is, especially making connections. I think that that is easier to do when you’re more relaxed.

Annik (21:36)

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (21:38)

I’m excited this year because we have a new track, which means seven tracks, which that part stresses me out. That’s taken me out of my comfort zone because now we’re wrangling so many more speakers and so many more logistics on how do you get people close to the main exhibit hall, close to the booths, close to dinner, but also they don’t have to walk too terribly far for sessions.

but it’s called Global Perspectives and ⁓ yeah, it’s great. We’ve always had some global topics, but what I love about it specifically is we’ve got some really great experts, Sabrina Bandali from Bennett Jones and Colleyam and Mendel are leading it ⁓ and kind of controlling it making sure the content truly is from a global perspective. And so they’re so passionate about their respective countries, Canada and being in Europe, based in Europe, that… ⁓

Annik (22:02)

I love that.

yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (22:26)

I’m excited about that track. really am. I think it’s gonna elevate and set us apart even further. And so full disclosure, I’m terrified personally. This is the first event that’s really all on my shoulders since my mom’s passing. And so, she’s been letting me do so much for so many years, but I just kind of expected that even when she decided to take that step back like she did this summer.

that there was, you I could always had the bat line, right? Like I call her mom, hey, this and that. And so that is really, really scary for me. And it’s a huge challenge and a huge opportunity at the same time. And so there’s just a lot of emotions going on with it. You know, there’s a lot of pressure and I feel it. And I know we’re doing our best to honor her as well. We’ll do a little another memorial for her at that event. That’s another big part of it. ⁓

Annik (23:06)

Yeah.

Elisabeth Sherrell (23:16)

because none of us would be here without her and Linda. So, you know, we just really need to do that. We really need to pay tribute to everything that she created. ⁓

Annik (23:18)

Yeah.

And I think that’s what makes it so special and amazing

and just a fully rounded conference. And obviously, you know how much we appreciate what you do. And I feel like, while you definitely, your mom was amazing and I know she did so much, but I feel like you are capable. You can do it. And we’re very excited and you’re doing so much. And I know your daughter, Victoria, is helping you. ⁓ So that’s another great step and she has great ideas and it’s becoming.

Elisabeth Sherrell (23:48)

Thank you.

Yes.

Annik (23:54)

You know, we’re getting the youth to come into it.

Elisabeth Sherrell (23:57)

I was just gonna say that she has young ideas, right? Like that’s

Jacob Boggs (23:57)

Thanks

Elisabeth Sherrell (24:00)

so important. I’m just like, I love watching you two at an event. I’m like, just go and do, thank you. I don’t even wanna know what y’all are doing half the time. So, cheers.

Annik (24:04)

She’s She’s fantastic. And I’m glad that Jacob

gets to experience all this. Obviously, I mean, you missed out a little bit, Jacob, on the ones before as well. But now, I mean, you’re stepping into a whole new ICPA world, ⁓ which is just incredible. And I hope so many more of young Jacob Fogg’s get to walk and get to find jobs. I mean, that’s incredible. He’s still talking to these people. That’s amazing.

Elisabeth Sherrell (24:12)

Yes.

Jacob Boggs (24:25)

This is

Elisabeth Sherrell (24:26)

Yes, I do too. Yes.

Annik (24:31)

And I love that and I’m glad we got to do this roundup just because people need to know about this and it’ll spark other ideas. already know people will come forward with more ideas and hopefully come to you Elizabeth or reach out to Jacob because if you’re terrified and if you’re a student, the best way is probably to reach out to someone who is kind of in the same position as you but taking those steps already.

Elisabeth Sherrell (24:46)

Yeah.

Jacob Boggs (24:56)

Yeah, and I’m happy to talk to anyone as well.

Annik (24:58)

Yeah, and we’ll put your information down below. Obviously, Elizabeth, ICPA and stuff will be down below and Jacob, your LinkedIn will be tagged down below so people can reach out to you. And other than that, I want to thank you both so much for coming on and sharing all those stories and we can’t wait for the upcoming ICPA conferences. That’ll be so fun. I’m so excited. And this one is a big one.

Elisabeth Sherrell (25:03)

Okay, sure.

Yes, thank you. I know it’s going to be,

this is a big one. It’s going to be a good time. going to have fun. I’m going to try to get Jake there any way that I can. then I think, again, like you said, if there’s students that want to connect with him, connect there because…

Jack Chapman will be there. He just graduated a little bit further down the road and they’re both under 30, you know? And so there is a group of under 30 trade compliance people that are starting to build. And that’s really cool to me. That’s, you know, that’s legacy and I love it. So, all right.

Annik (25:39)

Thank you.

I love it. All right. Well,

thank you so much, you guys. And I hope you have a, well, we’re recording on a Thursday. This comes out on a Monday. And so you guys, hope you incredible weekend for the ones listening. I hope you have a great start to your week. And yeah, the holidays are coming right up. So be prepared and just stay calm, really. That’s all we can do. And just know that trade makes the world go round.

Elisabeth Sherrell (25:51)

Yes.

OK.

You

Yes, thank you.

It does. I

love that. All right. Thank you.

Annik (26:15)

It does. It does. All right.

Thank you guys. Have a great day.

Jacob Boggs (26:19)

you you as well. Thank you.

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