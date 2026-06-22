Five Compliance Best Practices For … The Valuation Of Imports

As an accompaniment to our biweekly series on What Every Multinational Should Know About various international trade, enforcement, and compliance topics, below find an update to our “Five Compliance Best Practices” series, which provides quick-hit advice on how organizations (particularly multinational companies) can implement compliance best practices to enhance their compliance programs and internal controls.

Customs valuation is the process of determining the customs value of imported goods for the purpose of assessing duties and taxes. It is essential to get the valuation correct, as in most cases the amount of tariffs due are calculated as a percentage of the declared entered value. Five common issues you should evaluate to ensure correct evaluation include: