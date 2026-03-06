The Impact Exchange: On Tariffs: Kate Kalutkiewicz Is Right Again (Podcast)

self

The Supreme Court just proved Kate Kalutkiewicz right.



Tariffs are a defining trade story of this administration — and then, after we stopped recording, the Supreme Court struck them down.



That timing makes this episode of The Impact Exchange even more essential listening.



In this conversation, Kate Kalutkiewicz, Trade Practice leader at McLarty Associates, explains why tariffs were never a short‑term tactic, why their legal foundation always mattered, and why volatility — not certainty — was the most likely outcome. Kate walked through the constitutional risks, the economic trade‑offs, and the unintended consequences businesses and consumers are now facing in real time.



As Kate explains, tariffs raised costs, strained supply chains, and forced companies into challenging choices — leaving open the question of who actually benefits if tariffs are unwound. The Supreme Court's decision doesn't end the tariff story. It complicates it.



This episode explores:

Why tariffs were deployed so aggressively — even against allies

What happens if tariffs are ruled unconstitutional

Who gets refunded if tariffs are struck down — and who does not

Why businesses hoping for certainty may get more chaos instead

If you want to understand why this moment was coming and what comes next after the Court's decision — then this is an episode not to miss.

