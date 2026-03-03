ARTICLE
3 March 2026

Tariffs On Trial: The Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Tariffs — Now What? (Podcast)

The Supreme Court just upended a core piece of the administration's tariff strategy. Co-hosts Josh Zive and Paul Nathanson break down what the 6-3 Court ruling means...
United States International Law
Joshua C. Zive and Paul Nathanson
1751774a.jpg

The Supreme Court just upended a core piece of the administration's tariff strategy. Co-hosts Josh Zive and Paul Nathanson break down what the 6-3 Court ruling means, which tariffs are affected, how the President is responding, the other trade tools still on the table. What should companies be doing now as the next phase of tariff policy takes shape?

