Impacts Of The Recent US Supreme Court Decision On Trump's Emergency Tariffs (Video)

The firm's International Trade, Investment Controls, and National Security practice hosted an informative webinar on the Supreme Court's ruling on the IEEPA tariffs...

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Law Practice Management, Immigration and Transport topic(s)

The firm's International Trade, Investment Controls, and National Security practice hosted an informative webinar on the Supreme Court's ruling on the IEEPA tariffs, including how and when that ruling will be implemented and what companies should do to prepare. They also discussed the Trump Administration's response, including new tariffs, and what to expect in the months ahead.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.