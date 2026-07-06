Trump Tariff Tracker – July 2, 2026

The Trump Administration has announced that it will not renew the USMCA in its current form. On Wednesday, following a virtual meeting with trade leaders from Mexico and Canada, United States Trade Representative Greer released a statement saying that the Trump Administration failed to reach an agreement with Canada and Mexico on the continuation of the USMCA. U.S. officials have indicated that the U.S. would continue bilateral talks with Canada and Mexico to resolve specific issues. The announcement by USTR Greer does not immediately end the USMCA, but rather it enters annual reviews for up to 10 years. If in that time no agreement to extend is reached, it will expire in July 2036. It is possible President Trump could formally withdraw from the USMCA, but doing so would likely require Congressional approval. Given the potential impact on the U.S. economy, formal withdrawal is seen as an unlikely option.

The EU has implemented the trade deal it struck with the U.S. last year. Last week EU members states gave the deal their final approval, following the EU parliament's approval earlier in June. On Thursday, June 25, the Council of the EU formally adopted two regulations that enacted the tariff-related commitments in the deal, allowing it to go into effect on July 1. President Trump had given the EU until July 4, 2026 to implement its side of the deal. Under the trade deal, the EU will remove duties on imports of U.S. industrial goods and introduce preferential access for certain seafood and farm products. Imports of most EU products to the U.S. will face a 15 percent tariff rate.

President Trump has threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from any country that imposes a digital services tax that effects U.S. companies. In a Truth Social post on Friday, June 26, President Trump said that “numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this.” He said that in response the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on those countries. He noted that “This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not,” President Trump added that his tariffs will be “immediately imposed” if countries go forward with the planned digital services taxes.

On June 18, the USTR initiated an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 against Germany. This investigation will seek to determine whether persistent underpayment for innovative pharmaceutical products by Germany is unreasonable or discriminatory and burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. The USTR noted that this investigation relates to allegations of Germany’s unfair pricing policies and practices with regard to innovative pharmaceutical products, which result in the United States paying a disproportionate share of global research and development costs for innovative pharmaceuticals. Interested parties may submit written comments by 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 10, 2026. The USTR will convene a public hearing on September 22, 2026. To testify at the hearing, parties must submit a request to appear to USTR, including a summary of testimony, by August 10, 2026.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 2, 2026:

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.