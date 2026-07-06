Trump Tariff Tracker – July 2, 2026

- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
The Trump Administration has announced that it will not renew the USMCA in its current form. On Wednesday, following a virtual meeting with trade leaders from Mexico and Canada, United States Trade Representative Greer released a statement saying that the Trump Administration failed to reach an agreement with Canada and Mexico on the continuation of the USMCA. U.S. officials have indicated that the U.S. would continue bilateral talks with Canada and Mexico to resolve specific issues. The announcement by USTR Greer does not immediately end the USMCA, but rather it enters annual reviews for up to 10 years. If in that time no agreement to extend is reached, it will expire in July 2036. It is possible President Trump could formally withdraw from the USMCA, but doing so would likely require Congressional approval. Given the potential impact on the U.S. economy, formal withdrawal is seen as an unlikely option.
The EU has implemented the trade deal it struck with the U.S. last year. Last week EU members states gave the deal their final approval, following the EU parliament's approval earlier in June. On Thursday, June 25, the Council of the EU formally adopted two regulations that enacted the tariff-related commitments in the deal, allowing it to go into effect on July 1. President Trump had given the EU until July 4, 2026 to implement its side of the deal. Under the trade deal, the EU will remove duties on imports of U.S. industrial goods and introduce preferential access for certain seafood and farm products. Imports of most EU products to the U.S. will face a 15 percent tariff rate.
President Trump has threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from any country that imposes a digital services tax that effects U.S. companies. In a Truth Social post on Friday, June 26, President Trump said that “numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this.” He said that in response the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on those countries. He noted that “This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not,” President Trump added that his tariffs will be “immediately imposed” if countries go forward with the planned digital services taxes.
On June 18, the USTR initiated an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 against Germany. This investigation will seek to determine whether persistent underpayment for innovative pharmaceutical products by Germany is unreasonable or discriminatory and burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. The USTR noted that this investigation relates to allegations of Germany’s unfair pricing policies and practices with regard to innovative pharmaceutical products, which result in the United States paying a disproportionate share of global research and development costs for innovative pharmaceuticals. Interested parties may submit written comments by 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 10, 2026. The USTR will convene a public hearing on September 22, 2026. To testify at the hearing, parties must submit a request to appear to USTR, including a summary of testimony, by August 10, 2026.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 2, 2026:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Germany
|Section 301: Germany’s Persistent Underpayment for Innovative Pharmaceutical Products
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|
Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients.
15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.
|
Implemented: 4/2/2026
Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
|Global
|
Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974
Imports of certain specified items excluded
Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded
|
Implemented: 2/20/2026
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Nicaragua
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
|
Implemented:12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented10/17/2025
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025
|Global
|
Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
|60 Countries (see FR Notice)
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor
Proposed 10% to 12.5% ad valorem duty on imports from investigated economies
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
Proposed 25% ad valorem duty on imports from Brazil, with exemptions for certain goods
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|
Bangladesh
Cambodia
China
EU
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Mexico
Norway
Singapore
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Revised 11/20/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture
Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil
Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|China
|10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 2/6/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 1/29/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty on imports from countries imposing a digital services tax on U.S. companies
|Proposed: 6/26/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|U.K.
|Ad valorem duty on imports from the United Kingdom in response to the U.K.’s digital services tax
|Proposed: 4/23/2026, announced by President Trump in Oval Office statement.
|Canada
|Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada
|Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway, Sweden
U.K.
|10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026
|Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]