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6 July 2026

Trump Tariff Tracker – July 2, 2026

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The Trump Administration has declared it will not renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in its current form, signaling potential major changes to North American trade relations. This announcement raises critical questions about the future of trilateral commerce and the legal implications for businesses operating across these borders.
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The Trump Administration has announced that it will not renew the USMCA in its current form. On Wednesday, following a virtual meeting with trade leaders from Mexico and Canada, United States Trade Representative Greer released a statement saying that the Trump Administration failed to reach an agreement with Canada and Mexico on the continuation of the USMCA. U.S. officials have indicated that the U.S. would continue bilateral talks with Canada and Mexico to resolve specific issues. The announcement by USTR Greer does not immediately end the USMCA, but rather it enters annual reviews for up to 10 years. If in that time no agreement to extend is reached, it will expire in July 2036. It is possible President Trump could formally withdraw from the USMCA, but doing so would likely require Congressional approval. Given the potential impact on the U.S. economy, formal withdrawal is seen as an unlikely option.

The EU has implemented the trade deal it struck with the U.S. last year. Last week EU members states gave the deal their final approval, following the EU parliament's approval earlier in June. On Thursday, June 25, the Council of the EU formally adopted two regulations that enacted the tariff-related commitments in the deal, allowing it to go into effect on July 1. President Trump had given the EU until July 4, 2026 to implement its side of the deal. Under the trade deal, the EU will remove duties on imports of U.S. industrial goods and introduce preferential access for certain seafood and farm products. Imports of most EU products to the U.S. will face a 15 percent tariff rate.

President Trump has threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from any country that imposes a digital services tax that effects U.S. companies. In a Truth Social post on Friday, June 26, President Trump said that “numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this.” He said that in response the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on those countries. He noted that “This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not,” President Trump added that his tariffs will be “immediately imposed” if countries go forward with the planned digital services taxes.

On June 18, the USTR initiated an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 against Germany. This investigation will seek to determine whether persistent underpayment for innovative pharmaceutical products by Germany is unreasonable or discriminatory and burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. The USTR noted that this investigation relates to allegations of Germany’s unfair pricing policies and practices with regard to innovative pharmaceutical products, which result in the United States paying a disproportionate share of global research and development costs for innovative pharmaceuticals. Interested parties may submit written comments by 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 10, 2026. The USTR will convene a public hearing on September 22, 2026. To testify at the hearing, parties must submit a request to appear to USTR, including a summary of testimony, by August 10, 2026.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025. 

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 2, 2026:

U.S. Tariff Measure Status
Germany Section 301: Germany’s Persistent Underpayment for Innovative Pharmaceutical Products

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice
Global

Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients. 

15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.

Implemented: 4/2/2026 

Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments 

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom 

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 
Global

Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation 

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 
Global 

10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 

Imports of certain specified items excluded 

Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded

Implemented: 2/20/2026 

Proclamation Imposing Sec. 122 Tariffs
Global Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026 

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented:12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action
Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented10/17/2025 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment 

Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

Implemented9/29/2025 

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase
China Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers

Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom 

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
60 Countries (see FR Notice)

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor

Proposed 10% to 12.5% ad valorem duty on imports from investigated economies

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Determination Fed. Reg. Notice
Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Proposed 25% ad valorem duty on imports from Brazil, with exemptions for certain goods

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

Public Hearing Transcript

USTR Determination Fed. Reg. Notice

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

EU

India 

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway 

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam 

 Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice
Global  Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global  Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global 

Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global 

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised 11/20/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay 

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs 

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil 

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash 

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
China 10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 2/6/2026 

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 1/29/2026 

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented4/2/2025 

Executive Order 

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global 100% ad valorem duty on imports from countries imposing a digital services tax on U.S. companies Proposed: 6/26/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
U.K. Ad valorem duty on imports from the United Kingdom in response to the U.K.’s digital services tax Proposed: 4/23/2026, announced by President Trump in Oval Office statement.
Canada Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K. 

 10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026  Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
Global  100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global  100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.  Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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