U.S. Launches "American AI Exports Program"

On October 21, the U.S. Department of Commerce, through its International Trade Administration (ITA), formally announced the launch of the "American AI Exports Program." This initiative stems directly from President Donald Trump's July 23 Executive Order 14320, "Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack," which set a 90-day deadline for the program's establishment. The stated goal is to advance America's global leadership in artificial intelligence and reduce international dependence on AI technologies developed by foreign adversaries.

The program is designed to select, designate, and actively promote "full-stack" American AI export packages to countries and regions around the world. As described in the guiding Executive Order, this "full-stack" package encompasses five key components:

AI-optimized computer hardware (e.g., chips, servers, accelerators), data center storage, cloud services, and networking; Data pipelines and labeling systems; AI models and systems; Measures to ensure the security and cybersecurity of AI models and systems; and AI applications for specific use cases (e.g., healthcare, agriculture, or transportation).

The program's implementation is beginning with a Request for Information (RFI) to solicit public comment from U.S. and global technology companies. This feedback is intended to shape the program's final structure and ensure that industry needs are met. A 30-day public comment period is planned, but its official start is contingent on the RFI's publication in the Federal Register, which may be delayed by the ongoing government shutdown.

Following the RFI phase, the Commerce Department will issue a public call for proposals from "industry-led consortia" to create these full-stack AI export packages. A high-level interagency team will evaluate these proposals, led by the Secretary of Commerce in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of Energy, and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Proposals that are selected will earn the designation of "priority AI export packages." This status will unlock significant federal support, most notably "priority access to federal financing and other tools." Specific tools available for deployment include:

Direct loans and loan guarantees;

Equity investments, co-financing, political risk insurance, and credit guarantees; and

Technical assistance and feasibility studies.

To manage this, an interagency Economic Diplomacy Action Group, chaired by the Secretary of State in consultation with the U.S. Trade Representative, will be mobilized to coordinate and deploy these federal tools in support of qualified export opportunities.

To facilitate promotion and sales, the government is establishing an integrated American AI export team and will launch a new website, AIexports.gov, to connect U.S. companies with "trusted foreign buyers." The program will leverage the global presence of ITA's commercial service officers and partner with the Department of State's ambassadors and foreign service officers to provide a robust, worldwide support structure for these priority AI exports.

This launch marks the first step in the program's implementation, with the Commerce Department expected to release additional information and features as the initiative develops.

