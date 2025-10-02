ARTICLE
2 October 2025

New Tariffs On Pharmaceuticals, Furniture And Heavy Trucks To Begin October 1st

BG
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC

Contributor

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC logo
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
Explore Firm Details
On September 25, 2025, President Trump posted on Truth Social that beginning October 1, 2025 he would be imposing steep tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, furniture and heavy trucks.
United States International Law
Braumiller Law Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 25, 2025, President Trump posted on Truth Social that beginning October 1, 2025 he would be imposing steep tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, furniture and heavy trucks.

Under the new tariffs branded and patented pharmaceutical imports will be subject to a 100% tariff unless a company can prove that it is building a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant on U.S. soil. In the post President Trump defines "is building" as breaking ground and/or under construction. If a company is able to satisfy the is-building requirement, their branded and patented pharmaceuticals will not be subject to the new 100% tariff.

Citing a 'large scale "FLOODING"' of the furniture market by imports, President Trump proposed the following tariffs:

  • All kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products will be subject to a 50% tariff. Associated products were not defined in the post.
  • Upholstered furniture will be subject to a 30% tariff.

Finally, President Trump will be imposing a 25% tariff on all "Heavy (Big!) Trucks" manufactured outside of the United States. This tariff will protect American manufacturers such as Peterbilt, Frontliner, Kenworth and Mack Trucks among others from "the onslaught of outside interruptions."

Information on implementation of these tariffs by CBP and further guidance from CBP to importers of these products is not yet available.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Braumiller Law Group
Braumiller Law Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More