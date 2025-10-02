New Tariffs On Pharmaceuticals, Furniture And Heavy Trucks To Begin October 1st

On September 25, 2025, President Trump posted on Truth Social that beginning October 1, 2025 he would be imposing steep tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, furniture and heavy trucks.

Under the new tariffs branded and patented pharmaceutical imports will be subject to a 100% tariff unless a company can prove that it is building a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant on U.S. soil. In the post President Trump defines "is building" as breaking ground and/or under construction. If a company is able to satisfy the is-building requirement, their branded and patented pharmaceuticals will not be subject to the new 100% tariff.

Citing a 'large scale "FLOODING"' of the furniture market by imports, President Trump proposed the following tariffs:

All kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products will be subject to a 50% tariff. Associated products were not defined in the post.

Upholstered furniture will be subject to a 30% tariff.

Finally, President Trump will be imposing a 25% tariff on all "Heavy (Big!) Trucks" manufactured outside of the United States. This tariff will protect American manufacturers such as Peterbilt, Frontliner, Kenworth and Mack Trucks among others from "the onslaught of outside interruptions."

Information on implementation of these tariffs by CBP and further guidance from CBP to importers of these products is not yet available.

