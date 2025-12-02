President Trump Cuts Certain Reciprocal Tariffs On Agricultural Products

On November 14, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order exempting certain agricultural products from the reciprocal tariffs (https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/11/modifying-the-scope-of-the-reciprocal-tariff-with-respect-to-certain-agricultural-products/). President Trump indicated that:

After considering the information and recommendations these officials have provided to me, the status of negotiations with various trading partners, current domestic demand for certain products, and current domestic capacity to produce certain products, among other things, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to further modify the scope of products subject to the reciprocal tariff imposed under Executive Order 14257, as amended. Specifically, I have determined that certain agricultural products shall not be subject to the reciprocal tariff imposed under Executive 14257, as amended.

The exemptions for certain agricultural products went into effect on November 13, 2025.

The Executive Order indicates that the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States ("HTS") shall be modified as provided in Annex I to this order. Some of the more relevant HTS chapters include:

02 (certain meat and edible meat offal)

07 (certain edible vegetables, roots, and tubers)

08 (certain edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus, fruit, and melons)

09 (certain coffee, tee, maté, and spices)

20 (certain preparations of vegetables, fruits, buts, or other parts or plants)

31 (certain fertilizers)

For a complete list of excluded agricultural products and the corresponding HTS codes, see Annex I (https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/annex.pdf).

As trade negotiations continue, it is likely that President Trump will continue to review previously issued Executive Orders to determine if any additional products should still be subject to the reciprocal tariff imposed under Executive Order 14257. Companies that are impacted by the reciprocal tariffs should closely monitor for any new exemptions that are released in an effort to continue mitigating the overall impacts of the tariffs.

