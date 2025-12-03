Four Criminal Convictions For Russian Sanctions Offences

The website containing published judgments from the Estonian courts has published a number of judgments relating to convictions for sanctions offences.

1. Conviction of Adilov Mubariz on 23 July 2025

Decision: https://www.riigiteataja.ee/kohtulahendid/detailid.html?id=413740161

This individual was convicted of importing a few hundred Russian cigarettes into Estonia in breach of Article 3(i)(1) of EU Regulation 833/2014. This was a second offence.

The man was given a 3-month jail term, suspended for a 12-month probation period, and ordered to pay €798.42.

2. Conviction of Alus Grupp OÜ and Taras Potapov on 18 September 2025

Decision: https://www.riigiteataja.ee/kohtulahendid/detailid.html?id=419399125

Mr Popatov was convicted of aiding and abetting the provision of a service related to a prohibited strategic good, namely resonance testing machines used in the aviation and aerospace industries. These are dual use goods

The company Alus Grupp is a freight forwarder and Mr Popatov was one of its directors.

Another Estonian company and its director purchased the equipment from a supplier in Switzerland and sold them to Russian customers. The invoices showed that the intended ultimate customer was a Russian company. Alus Grupp and its director, being aware of the ultimate customer, on multiple occasions transported the goods to Kazakhstan. On other occasions an intermediary based in the UAE was inserted.

Mr Popatov was convicted. At the time of his conviction he had already served 5 months in jail. Pursuant to an agreement with the prosecution, the remainder of his 5-year sentence was suspended subject to a 5-year probation period. He was also ordered to pay a penalty of €2,215.

The company was also convicted and given a fine of €100,000 with a further €200,000 suspended for a 5-year probation period.

The judgment gives a detailed account of the exporting arrangements. It appears that other prosecutions of the actual exporting parties are ongoing.

3. Conviction of Anna Shmeljova on 14 October 2025

Decision: https://www.riigiteataja.ee/kohtulahendid/detailid.html?id=422536761

Ms Shmeljova was convicted of multiple offences including exporting luxury goods to Russia, namely clothing and hockey skates, and importing cigarettes.

She was ordered to pay €2,215, and given a five-month jail sentence suspended for a one year probation period.

4. Conviction of Marine Technics Baltia OÜ and Daniil Haitin on 5 November 2025

Decision: https://www.riigiteataja.ee/kohtulahendid/detailid.html?id=424933869

Mr Haitin was convicted of four offences and sentenced to 4 years and eleven months in jail. This sentence was suspended for a 5 year probation period. He was ordered to pay €2,215.

The company Marine Technics was convicted of two offences and ordered to pay €160,000, as well as €13,251.65.

The offences related to exports of gas generators, alternators, propulsion systems, thermal cameras and other equipment to Russia, including to military end-users such as Kalashnikov Concern, and the Russian Ministry of Defence.

False end-user certificates were prepared showing purported customers in Turkey.

The offending had taken place between 2017 and 2019.

The judgment notes that the court had prevented the merger or winding up of Marine Technics Baltia OÜ for the duration of the investigation in order to be able to secure a conviction and penalty.

The judgment gives a detailed account of the exporting arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.