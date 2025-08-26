New Tariffs On Wind Turbine Products Could Be Coming

On August 21, 2025, the U.S. Commerce Department announced the initiation of a Section 232 investigation into imports of wind turbines and related components. The investigation was initiated under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the imposition of trade restrictions if imports are determined to threaten U.S. national security. Consequently, the investigation could serve as the basis for new tariffs or other restrictions on imported wind turbine products. This action follows Commerce's recent expansion of Section 232 tariffs to cover additional steel and aluminum derivative products, which included several wind turbine components.

In its notice announcing the investigation, Commerce requested public comments on the national security implications of imported wind turbines and related components. Among other issues, Commerce is particularly interested in comments regarding:

current and projected demand for covered products in the United States;

the extent to which domestic production can meet that demand;

the role of foreign supply chains, particularly of major exporters, in meeting that demand;

the concentration of U.S. imports from a small number of suppliers or foreign countries and the associated risks;

the impact of foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices on U.S. industry competitiveness;

the economic impact of artificially suppressed prices due to foreign unfair trade practices and state-sponsored overproduction;

the potential for export restrictions by foreign countries;

the feasibility of increasing domestic capacity to reduce import reliance;

the impact of current trade policies on domestic production and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security; and

the ability of foreign persons or foreign countries to exploit the supply chain or weaponize the capabilities of foreign-built covered products.

Comments are due within 15 days after publication in the Federal Register. The notice is scheduled to be published on August 25, 2025, which would make the comment deadline September 9, 2025.

Although the investigation can take up to nine months, Commerce has authority to expedite the process if it determines that the matter warrants accelerated review. Recent Section 232 investigations under the Trump Administration have resulted in tariffs ranging from 25 to 50 percent.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it has opened a national security investigation into the import of wind turbines and components. Earlier this week, the department said it was adding wind turbines to a list of products that will face 50% tariffs on the aluminum and steel content. The "Section 232" investigation, which was opened on August 13 but not made public until now, could be used as a basis for even higher tariffs on imported wind turbines. www.cnbc.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.