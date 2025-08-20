Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
With all that is going on in the world of trade these days it
does beg the question: exactly how much wood could a woodchuck
chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? If it's Canadian wood
and it's being exported to the U.S. it's getting a 35%
tariff and to the U.S. home builders, it's really chucked
up!
