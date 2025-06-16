Appeals Court Pauses CIT's IEEPA Tariffs Ruling Through Likely Supreme Court Appeal

On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) granted the government's motion to permanently pause the U.S. Court of International Trade's IEEPA tariff ruling while the appellate process proceeds. This means that U.S. Customs and Border Protection will still collect the IEEPA Fentanyl (Canada, Mexico, and China) and the IEEPA Reciprocal (global) tariffs until the appeals process is completed.

Additionally, the CAFC noted that these cases present issues of exceptional importance warranting expedited merits briefing. All active CAFC judges will hear these cases in an en bancproceeding and the CAFC plans to hold oral arguments on the merits on July 31, 2025.

We expect further appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court following the CAFC's decision.

