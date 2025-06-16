ARTICLE
16 June 2025

Appeals Court Pauses CIT's IEEPA Tariffs Ruling Through Likely Supreme Court Appeal

BT
Barnes & Thornburg

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore Firm Details
On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) granted the government's motion...
United States International Law
Luis Arandia,Hendricks Valenzuela,Michelle Rosario
+1 Authors

On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) granted the government's motion to permanently pause the U.S. Court of International Trade's IEEPA tariff ruling while the appellate process proceeds. This means that U.S. Customs and Border Protection will still collect the IEEPA Fentanyl (Canada, Mexico, and China) and the IEEPA Reciprocal (global) tariffs until the appeals process is completed.

Additionally, the CAFC noted that these cases present issues of exceptional importance warranting expedited merits briefing. All active CAFC judges will hear these cases in an en bancproceeding and the CAFC plans to hold oral arguments on the merits on July 31, 2025.

We expect further appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court following the CAFC's decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Luis Arandia
Luis Arandia
Photo of Hendricks Valenzuela
Hendricks Valenzuela
Photo of Linda Weinberg
Linda Weinberg
Photo of Michelle Rosario
Michelle Rosario
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More