Update: Delaware Trade Name Registration Process Postponed To 2026

Effective February 2, 2026, corporations and LLCs that do business in Delaware under a trade name must re-register their current trade names as part of the state's transition to a new centralized online trade name registration system. This change, originally scheduled to take effect on June 2, 2025, has been postponed following the Governor's signing of House Bill 177. You can find more details about the original legislation in our previous alert.

Under House Bill 40, the Delaware Division of Revenue will establish the Delaware Trade Name Registry, an electronic database for recording all trade name filings. As of the new effective date, trade name registrations will no longer be filed with the prothonotaries of the Superior Court in each county. Instead, they will be submitted through the Delaware Division of Revenue's "One Stop" online portal.

As of February 2, 2026, all businesses with Delaware trade name registrations must re-register through the new online system, but the specific deadline for re-registration has yet to be announced. The Delaware Division of Revenue has been sending notices to existing trade name holders, informing them of the upcoming requirement to re-register. It is important to note that failure to re-register may result in the trade name becoming available for other entities to use.

