Delaware Centralizes Trade Name Registration: Mandatory Re-Registration For Corporations And LLCs Begins June 2, 2025

Effective June 2, 2025, corporations and LLCs that do business in Delaware under a trade name must re-register their current trade names to integrate with Delaware's new centralized system for registering trade names entirely online. The changes to the trade name registration process impact both new and existing businesses operating under trade names in Delaware.

Under House Bill 40, the Delaware Division of Revenue will create the Delaware Trade Name Registry, which is an electronic database that records all trade name filings. Trade name registrations will no longer be filed with the prothonotaries of each county, and instead will be filed with the Delaware Division of Revenue through its "One Stop" online portal. The transition creates a state-level registration process and allows more oversight over trade name records.

The Delaware Division of Revenue has begun sending notices to all current Delaware trade name holders, informing them that they must re-register their trade names through the new system starting June 2, 2025. The deadline for re-registration is August 1, 2025, and failure to re-register may result in the trade name becoming available for other entities to use. Re-registration is free; however, if an entity registers a new trade name during the re-registration period, or if an existing entity misses the re-registration period, it must pay the $25.00 registration fee to register its trade name. Corporations and LLCs that are not conducting business in Delaware but still wish to register a trade name must maintain a special trade name business license from the Division of Revenue. The license fee is $25.00, and each license is valid for a one-year term, expiring December 31st of the year issued.

