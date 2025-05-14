Trump, Tariffs, Trade Webinar

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:00 am – 1:00 pm EDT, Zoom

Since taking office, President Trump has announced a flurry of new and updated tariff programs, including global reciprocal tariffs, emergency tariffs to address the threat of fentanyl, and expansions to existing steel and aluminum tariffs, as well as new national security tariffs targeting imported automobiles and auto parts. At the same time, the Administration is quickly laying the groundwork for additional sector-specific tariffs, covering a wide range of products including copper, lumber, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, critical minerals and trucks. And while actions targeting China – with tariffs up to 170% and elimination of the de minimis exemption – are certainly dominating the headlines, few trading partners have been spared.

Join our colleagues and partners in the International Trade and Government Relations and Public Policy practices, Paul Rosenthal and Jennifer McCadney, on May 14th, for a webinar where they will provide an overview of the current status of the various tariff programs and proposals, how those tariff programs interact with one another, what actions U.S. trading partners are taking, and how importers may need to rethink their operations to manage customs compliance in this new and constantly evolving era.

Register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.