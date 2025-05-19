ARTICLE
19 May 2025

ICYMI: Trump, Trade And Tariffs Webinar

KD
In case you missed today's Kelley Drye webinar titled ​"Trump, Trade and Tariffs" featuring Jennifer McCadney and Paul Rosenthal, you can view the recording here.
Jennifer E. McCadney and Paul C. Rosenthal

Jennifer and Paul provided an overview of the current status of the various tariff programs and proposals, how those tariff programs interact with one another, what actions U.S. trading partners are taking, agreements the U.S. has reached, and how importers may need to rethink their operations to manage customs compliance in this new and constantly evolving era.

Jennifer E. McCadney
Paul C. Rosenthal
