ARTICLE
1 May 2025

Luxury Shrink In Wake Of Tariff Turmoil | Fashion Law Network

C
Caldwell

Contributor

Caldwell logo
Caldwell is a premier global law firm at the forefront of innovation and legal excellence delivering best-in class intellectual property, litigation, and corporate advice. The firm is a trusted legal partner for forward-thinking, high-growth companies, ranging from well-known venture capital funds to unicorns to listed corporates in Asia and the US, which seek truly strategic legal counsel.
Explore Firm Details
On this episode I discuss the recently imposed tariffs on goods from abroad, including a detailed tariff timeline, the impact the tariffs may have on the luxury fashion sector...
United States International Law
Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On this episode I discuss the recently imposed tariffs on goods from abroad, including a detailed tariff timeline, the impact the tariffs may have on the luxury fashion sector, namely, how these tariffs are likely to increase the demand for second hand luxury goods.

At the end of the episode I provide a legal discussion and analysis on the recent update to the landmark second hand luxury goods case Chanel v. What Goes Around Comes Around. Enjoy and thank you for listening!

Episode Notes:

  1. Chanel, Inc. v. WGACA, LLC, 1:18-cv-02253 (SDNY)

Listen on Apple Podcast.

Listen on Spotify.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More