Luxury Shrink In Wake Of Tariff Turmoil | Fashion Law Network

On this episode I discuss the recently imposed tariffs on goods from abroad, including a detailed tariff timeline, the impact the tariffs may have on the luxury fashion sector, namely, how these tariffs are likely to increase the demand for second hand luxury goods.

At the end of the episode I provide a legal discussion and analysis on the recent update to the landmark second hand luxury goods case Chanel v. What Goes Around Comes Around. Enjoy and thank you for listening!

Episode Notes:

Chanel, Inc. v. WGACA, LLC, 1:18-cv-02253 (SDNY)

